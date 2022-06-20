NORTH Melbourne is set to be bolstered by a series of experienced inclusions as it targets an improved second half of the season, led by the return of forward Cam Zurhaar for Sunday's clash with Adelaide.

Zurhaar (foot), Aiden Bonar (hamstring), Kallan Dawson (foot) and Ben McKay (concussion) are all angling to play football at some level this weekend, while Jared Polec (foot) is another closing on a post-bye return.

The handful of important inclusions is set to beef up a Kangaroos outfit that has lost 11 consecutive games and soften the blow of losing captain Jack Ziebell to a facial fracture and Jason Horne-Francis and Lachie Young to suspensions.

Jack Ziebell walks from the ground after North Melbourne's round 13 loss to Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on June 12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The club will also need to decide on whether gun youngster Tarryn Thomas returns, having been dropped for its last match due to "in part to form but also for failing to meet team standards".

Zurhaar has kicked 15 goals from 10 games so far this season and is almost certain to return to the senior side, while McKay has exited the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols after failing to finish the team's defeat to Gold Coast in Darwin.

Bonar is also likely to play this weekend after missing a significant period with a hamstring strain, but could return via the VFL, while mid-season recruit Dawson has overcome a lingering foot problem and is set to make his club debut this weekend.

Dawson, a 194cm rebounding defender, arrived from VFL outfit Williamstown after averaging 12.5 disposals and 6.6 marks per game this season. The Kangaroos have already backed the 23-year-old to make an AFL impact at some stage this year.

But while he will likely make his way into the North Melbourne system through the VFL, Polec is still doubtful to return just yet after hurting his foot in April. He has missed close to three months due to the injury, but is edging towards a belated comeback.

North Melbourne's Jared Polec in action against Melbourne in a practice match on February 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Horne-Francis will miss the next two matches through suspension, while Young will miss one game, with Ziebell still around a month away from regaining his fitness after sustaining a facial fracture.

Young key forward Charlie Comben is also around a fortnight away from returning following a leg injury that required surgery, having also been tipped by North Melbourne officials to play senior football at some stage later this year.