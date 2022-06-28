Tim English looks on ahead of the Bulldogs' clash with the Eagles in round 11 on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs ruckman Tim English is set to miss a second straight game due to the delayed concussion he suffered in the round 13 win over Greater Western Sydney.

The 24-year-old, who inked a two-year contract extension last week, was ruled out of last Friday night’s game against Hawthorn after reporting delayed concussion symptoms after arriving back from Sydney.

English exits concussion protocols on Thursday morning, theoretically in time for Thursday night’s crunch game against Brisbane at the Gabba, but the club is expected to take a cautious approach with English given his recent history with concussion.

Braydon Preuss' heavy tackle on Tim English during the Giants-Dogs clash in round 14 on June 18, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The West Australian trained over the weekend and at the Whitten Oval on Tuesday morning and is yet to be ruled out officially, but Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said English is more likely to return against Sydney at the SCG next weekend.

"We will probably give him another week (to recover)," Beveridge told reporters on Tuesday morning.

"He is training now and seems to be fine. Hopefully he’ll be available for the Sydney game."

English missed four games last year due to concussion after copping a brutal knee to the jaw from teammate Aaron Naughton in April, after being the first player ruled out under the AFL’s concussion protocols following a head knock in an intra club match in February 2020.

The ruckman has only featured in eight of the first 15 rounds due to hamstring, illness and concussion issues, which have hampered an otherwise impressive 2022 campaign, but is expected to be right to face Sydney at the SCG next weekend.

Ed Richards is in concussion protocols and won’t make the trip to Brisbane after being substituted out of last Friday night’s win over Hawthorn.

Concussion concern for Dogs after brutal marking contest Ed Richards leaves the game with a concussion worry after being collected high in this contest

Josh Bruce’s return to AFL level will be delayed by another week with the key forward to miss a second VFL game after injuring his hamstring following his return from a knee reconstruction earlier this month.

The 30-year-old has played one game in the VFL but needs to play at least a full game for Footscray before he is cleared to return to the senior side for the first time since rupturing his ACL in round 20 last season.

"Josh will do a bit of training today. He did injure his hamstring. It’s only minor. We don’t anticipate he will be out for too long. He won’t play this week," Beveridge said.

Beveridge said the Dogs will consider recalling premiership wingman Lachie Hunter for his first game since taking personal leave after round five.

VFL Showreel, R13: Lachie Hunter highlights Enjoy Lachie Hunter's standout VFL performance for the Bulldogs

Hunter returned at VFL level a fortnight ago and has been one of the better performers for Footscray, collecting 26 disposals, six inside 50s and five clearances against the Box Hill Hawks on Saturday.

"Lachie’s name will be spoken about. He played quite well in the victory here against Box Hill," he said.

"Played in a different role to make sure he could have the most impact at state league level and he played well. We are likely to have a couple of changes."

Later on Tuesday, the Dogs announced versatile forward Dom Bedendo will make his debut in Thursday night's clash against Brisbane.

The 19-year-old, who was taken with pick No.55 in the NAB AFL Draft and stands at 191cm tall, has kicked six goals while averaging 14 disposals, five marks and two tackles in the VFL.