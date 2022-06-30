BRAD Hill and Paddy Ryder are back for St Kilda's Friday night match against Carlton as coach Brett Ratten axes four players in the wake of the Saints' poor stretch of form.

In other news to come from Thursday night's team news, Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield has recovered from a calf problem and will face North Melbourne on Saturday, while Joel Selwood has been rested for a second time this season.

Hill and Ryder will bolster a Saints outfit that has lost their past three matches, while Jack Higgins has also been recalled along with Mason Wood.

Ben Long and Cooper Sharman among four omissions for the clash at Marvel Stadium.

Carlton has regained ace midfielder Adam Cerra, back from a hamstring injury.

In Sunday's match at Giants Stadium, Hawthorn has some big inclusions in its extended squad, led by Jack Gunston and Will Day.

Thursday, June 30

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Zorko, Z.Bailey

Out: M.Robinson (omitted), T.Berry (omitted), D.Robertson (omitted)



Last week's sub: C.Ah Chee (replaced J.Lyons)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Hunter, D.Bedendo

Out: E.Richards (concussion), C.Daniel (knee), L.McNeil (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.McNeil (replaced E.Richards)

New: D.Bedendo

Friday, July 1

Carlton v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

CARLTON

In: A.Cerra

Out: J.Boyd (foot), W.Setterfield (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: W.Setterfield (replaced J.Boyd)

ST KILDA

In: B.Hill, M.Wood, P.Ryder, J.Higgins

Out: C.Sharman (omitted), B.Long (omitted), D.Joyce (omitted), B.Paton (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Joyce (unused)

Saturday, July 2

Essendon v Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, D.Parish

Out: B.Hobbs (omitted), N.Bryan (omitted), B.Ham (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Ham (unused)

SYDNEY

In: J.McInerney

Out: R.Clarke (omitted), L.Taylor (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.Taylor (unused)

Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: L.Murphy, R.Thilthorpe

Out: W.Hamill (concussion), N.McHenry (injured), S.McAdam (injured)

Last week's sub: C.Jones (replaced W.Hamill)

MELBOURNE

In: None

Out: J.Hunt (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Hunt (unused)

Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GEELONG

In: G.Rohan, P.Dangerfield

Out: T.Stewart (suspension), J.Selwood (managed), C.Stephens (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: C.Stephens (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Mahony, La.Young, C.Lazzaro

Out: F.Perez (omitted), A.Bonar (injured), B.Scott (hip), T.Thomas (personal reason)

Last week's sub: F.Perez (replaced B.Scott)

Gold Coast v Collingwood at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: C.Budarick, J.Tsitas

Out: A.Davies (knee), B.Fiorini (Medi-Sub), J.Farrar (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: B.Fiorini (replaced A.Davies)

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.De Goey

Out: J.Howe (illness), I.Chugg (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Ruscoe (unused)

Sunday, July 3

Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: K.Lambert, S.Stack, J.Aarts, J.Castagna, R.Mansell

Out: D.Prestia (concussion), J.Clarke (omitted)

Last week's sub: I.Soldo (replaced H.Ralphsmith)

WEST COAST

In: Z.Trew, N.Naitanui, S.Petrevski-Seton, H.Edwards, J.Culley

Out: J.Kennedy (managed), C.Jamieson (omitted)

Last week's sub: A.Witherden (unused)

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Giants Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: M.Flynn, W.Derksen, Z.Sproule

Out: None

Last week's sub: C.Brown (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: W.Day, J.Gunston, F.Maginness, K.Hartigan

Out: D.Howe (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Morris (unused)

Fremantle v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: N.Wilson, M.Walters, C.Blakely, S.Sturt

Out: L.Henry (injured)

Last week's sub: M. Crowden (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: D.Byrne-Jones, R.Gray, O.Fantasia, J.Burgoyne, T.Clurey

Out: R.Bonner (cheekbone), S.Mayes (omitted)

Last week's sub: S.Mayes (unused)