BRAD Hill and Paddy Ryder are back for St Kilda's Friday night match against Carlton as coach Brett Ratten axes four players in the wake of the Saints' poor stretch of form.
In other news to come from Thursday night's team news, Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield has recovered from a calf problem and will face North Melbourne on Saturday, while Joel Selwood has been rested for a second time this season.
Hill and Ryder will bolster a Saints outfit that has lost their past three matches, while Jack Higgins has also been recalled along with Mason Wood.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR INS AND OUTS
Ben Long and Cooper Sharman among four omissions for the clash at Marvel Stadium.
Carlton has regained ace midfielder Adam Cerra, back from a hamstring injury.
In Sunday's match at Giants Stadium, Hawthorn has some big inclusions in its extended squad, led by Jack Gunston and Will Day.
Thursday, June 30
Brisbane v Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Zorko, Z.Bailey
Out: M.Robinson (omitted), T.Berry (omitted), D.Robertson (omitted)
Last week's sub: C.Ah Chee (replaced J.Lyons)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: L.Hunter, D.Bedendo
Out: E.Richards (concussion), C.Daniel (knee), L.McNeil (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: L.McNeil (replaced E.Richards)
New: D.Bedendo
Friday, July 1
Carlton v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
CARLTON
In: A.Cerra
Out: J.Boyd (foot), W.Setterfield (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: W.Setterfield (replaced J.Boyd)
ST KILDA
In: B.Hill, M.Wood, P.Ryder, J.Higgins
Out: C.Sharman (omitted), B.Long (omitted), D.Joyce (omitted), B.Paton (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)
Last week's sub: D.Joyce (unused)
Saturday, July 2
Essendon v Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, D.Parish
Out: B.Hobbs (omitted), N.Bryan (omitted), B.Ham (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: B.Ham (unused)
SYDNEY
In: J.McInerney
Out: R.Clarke (omitted), L.Taylor (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: L.Taylor (unused)
Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: L.Murphy, R.Thilthorpe
Out: W.Hamill (concussion), N.McHenry (injured), S.McAdam (injured)
Last week's sub: C.Jones (replaced W.Hamill)
MELBOURNE
In: None
Out: J.Hunt (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J.Hunt (unused)
Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
GEELONG
In: G.Rohan, P.Dangerfield
Out: T.Stewart (suspension), J.Selwood (managed), C.Stephens (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: C.Stephens (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Mahony, La.Young, C.Lazzaro
Out: F.Perez (omitted), A.Bonar (injured), B.Scott (hip), T.Thomas (personal reason)
Last week's sub: F.Perez (replaced B.Scott)
Gold Coast v Collingwood at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: C.Budarick, J.Tsitas
Out: A.Davies (knee), B.Fiorini (Medi-Sub), J.Farrar (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: B.Fiorini (replaced A.Davies)
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.De Goey
Out: J.Howe (illness), I.Chugg (omitted)
Last week's sub: T.Ruscoe (unused)
Sunday, July 3
Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: K.Lambert, S.Stack, J.Aarts, J.Castagna, R.Mansell
Out: D.Prestia (concussion), J.Clarke (omitted)
Last week's sub: I.Soldo (replaced H.Ralphsmith)
WEST COAST
In: Z.Trew, N.Naitanui, S.Petrevski-Seton, H.Edwards, J.Culley
Out: J.Kennedy (managed), C.Jamieson (omitted)
Last week's sub: A.Witherden (unused)
Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Giants Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: M.Flynn, W.Derksen, Z.Sproule
Out: None
Last week's sub: C.Brown (unused)
HAWTHORN
In: W.Day, J.Gunston, F.Maginness, K.Hartigan
Out: D.Howe (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Morris (unused)
Fremantle v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: N.Wilson, M.Walters, C.Blakely, S.Sturt
Out: L.Henry (injured)
Last week's sub: M. Crowden (unused)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: D.Byrne-Jones, R.Gray, O.Fantasia, J.Burgoyne, T.Clurey
Out: R.Bonner (cheekbone), S.Mayes (omitted)
Last week's sub: S.Mayes (unused)