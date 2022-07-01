HAWTHORN has dropped veteran midfielder Liam Shiels for Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney as it looks to end a four-match losing streak.
Shiels, who played his 250th game three weeks ago, is once again out of the 22 with Jack Gunston and Will Day both returning.
The Giants welcome back Matt Flynn to lead the ruck with Jake Riccardi making way in Mark McVeigh's only change.
Fremantle has regained classy forward Michael Walters for round 16's match against Port Adelaide.
Liam Henry is out with a calf injury, while Nathan Wilson has replaced Bailey Banfield in the 22.
Draftee Jase Burgoyne, son of club legend Peter, will make his debut for the Power, while Robbie Gray and Darcy Byrne-Jones also return.
Veteran Steven Motlop has been axed, along with Martin Frederick and Sam Mayes.
The Tigers have made two changes to the side that lost to Geelong last week with Jason Castagna replacing concussed midfielder Dion Prestia for the match against West Coast at the MCG. Ivan Soldo is also in the 22 with Judson Clarke making way.
The Eagles will blood their 15th debutant of the season with rookie Zane Trew getting his chance, alongside Nic Naitanui who returns for his first game since round four.
Meanwhile, Essendon has lost young gun Archie Perkins for Saturday's clash against Sydney with Ben Hobbs earning a reprieve after he was initially dropped
Friday, July 1
Carlton v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
CARLTON
In: A.Cerra
Out: J.Boyd (foot), W.Setterfield (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: W.Setterfield (replaced J.Boyd)
ST KILDA
In: B.Hill, M.Wood, P.Ryder, J.Higgins
Out: C.Sharman (omitted), B.Long (omitted), D.Joyce (omitted), B.Paton (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)
Last week's sub: D.Joyce (unused)
Saturday, July 2
Essendon v Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, D.Parish
Out: A.Perkins (calf), N.Bryan (omitted), B.Ham (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: B.Ham (unused)
SYDNEY
In: J.McInerney
Out: R.Clarke (omitted), L.Taylor (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: L.Taylor (unused)
Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: L.Murphy, R.Thilthorpe
Out: W.Hamill (concussion), N.McHenry (injured), S.McAdam (injured)
Last week's sub: C.Jones (replaced W.Hamill)
MELBOURNE
In: None
Out: J.Hunt (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J.Hunt (unused)
Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
GEELONG
In: G.Rohan, P.Dangerfield
Out: T.Stewart (suspension), J.Selwood (managed), C.Stephens (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: C.Stephens (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Bosenavulagi, J.Mahony, La.Young, C.Lazzaro
Out: F.Perez (omitted), A.Bonar (injured), B.Scott (hip), J.Archer (hip), T.Thomas (personal reason)
Last week's sub: F.Perez (replaced B.Scott)
Gold Coast v Collingwood at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: C.Budarick, J.Tsitas
Out: A.Davies (knee), B.Fiorini (Medi-Sub), J.Farrar (HS Protocol)
New: James Tsitas
Last week's sub: B.Fiorini (replaced A.Davies)
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.De Goey
Out: J.Howe (illness), I.Chugg (omitted)
Last week's sub: T.Ruscoe (unused)
Sunday, July 3
Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: J.Castagna
Out: J.Clarke (omitted), D.Prestia (concussion)
Last week's sub: I.Soldo (replaced H.Ralphsmith)
WEST COAST
In: Z.Trew, N.Naitanui
Out: J.Kennedy (managed), C.Jamieson (omitted), A.Witherden (Medi-Sub)
New: Zane Trew
Last week's sub: A.Witherden (unused)
Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Giants Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: M.Flynn
Out: J.Riccardi (omitted), C.Brown (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: C.Brown (unused)
HAWTHORN
In: W.Day, J.Gunston
Out: D.Howe (omitted), L.Shiels (omitted), J.Morris (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J.Morris (unused)
Fremantle v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: N.Wilson, M.Walters
Out: B.Banfield (omitted), L.Henry (injured), M.Crowden (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: M. Crowden (unused)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: D.Byrne-Jones, R.Gray, J.Burgoyne
Out: M.Frederick (omitted), S.Motlop (omitted), S.Mayes (omitted), R.Bonner (cheekbone)
New: Jase Burgoyne
Last week's sub: S.Mayes (unused)