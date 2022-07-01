HAWTHORN has dropped veteran midfielder Liam Shiels for Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney as it looks to end a four-match losing streak.

Shiels, who played his 250th game three weeks ago, is once again out of the 22 with Jack Gunston and Will Day both returning.

The Giants welcome back Matt Flynn to lead the ruck with Jake Riccardi making way in Mark McVeigh's only change.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR INS AND OUTS

>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS

Fremantle has regained classy forward Michael Walters for round 16's match against Port Adelaide.

Liam Henry is out with a calf injury, while Nathan Wilson has replaced Bailey Banfield in the 22.

Draftee Jase Burgoyne, son of club legend Peter, will make his debut for the Power, while Robbie Gray and Darcy Byrne-Jones also return.

Veteran Steven Motlop has been axed, along with Martin Frederick and Sam Mayes.

The Tigers have made two changes to the side that lost to Geelong last week with Jason Castagna replacing concussed midfielder Dion Prestia for the match against West Coast at the MCG. Ivan Soldo is also in the 22 with Judson Clarke making way.

The Eagles will blood their 15th debutant of the season with rookie Zane Trew getting his chance, alongside Nic Naitanui who returns for his first game since round four.

Meanwhile, Essendon has lost young gun Archie Perkins for Saturday's clash against Sydney with Ben Hobbs earning a reprieve after he was initially dropped

Friday, July 1

Carlton v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

CARLTON

In: A.Cerra

Out: J.Boyd (foot), W.Setterfield (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: W.Setterfield (replaced J.Boyd)

ST KILDA

In: B.Hill, M.Wood, P.Ryder, J.Higgins

Out: C.Sharman (omitted), B.Long (omitted), D.Joyce (omitted), B.Paton (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Joyce (unused)

Saturday, July 2

Essendon v Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, D.Parish

Out: A.Perkins (calf), N.Bryan (omitted), B.Ham (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Ham (unused)

SYDNEY

In: J.McInerney

Out: R.Clarke (omitted), L.Taylor (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.Taylor (unused)

Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: L.Murphy, R.Thilthorpe

Out: W.Hamill (concussion), N.McHenry (injured), S.McAdam (injured)

Last week's sub: C.Jones (replaced W.Hamill)

MELBOURNE

In: None

Out: J.Hunt (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Hunt (unused)

Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GEELONG

In: G.Rohan, P.Dangerfield

Out: T.Stewart (suspension), J.Selwood (managed), C.Stephens (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: C.Stephens (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Bosenavulagi, J.Mahony, La.Young, C.Lazzaro

Out: F.Perez (omitted), A.Bonar (injured), B.Scott (hip), J.Archer (hip), T.Thomas (personal reason)

Last week's sub: F.Perez (replaced B.Scott)

Gold Coast v Collingwood at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: C.Budarick, J.Tsitas

Out: A.Davies (knee), B.Fiorini (Medi-Sub), J.Farrar (HS Protocol)

New: James Tsitas

Last week's sub: B.Fiorini (replaced A.Davies)

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.De Goey

Out: J.Howe (illness), I.Chugg (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Ruscoe (unused)

Sunday, July 3

Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: J.Castagna

Out: J.Clarke (omitted), D.Prestia (concussion)

Last week's sub: I.Soldo (replaced H.Ralphsmith)

WEST COAST

In: Z.Trew, N.Naitanui

Out: J.Kennedy (managed), C.Jamieson (omitted), A.Witherden (Medi-Sub)

New: Zane Trew

Last week's sub: A.Witherden (unused)

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Giants Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: M.Flynn

Out: J.Riccardi (omitted), C.Brown (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: C.Brown (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: W.Day, J.Gunston

Out: D.Howe (omitted), L.Shiels (omitted), J.Morris (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Morris (unused)

Fremantle v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: N.Wilson, M.Walters

Out: B.Banfield (omitted), L.Henry (injured), M.Crowden (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: M. Crowden (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: D.Byrne-Jones, R.Gray, J.Burgoyne

Out: M.Frederick (omitted), S.Motlop (omitted), S.Mayes (omitted), R.Bonner (cheekbone)

New: Jase Burgoyne

Last week's sub: S.Mayes (unused)