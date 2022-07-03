RICHMOND continues its push for a top-eight spot with a clash against West Coast at the MCG on Sunday.

The Tigers (8-6) are well-placed to make another charge in September, having won six of their past eight games, a run which started with a 109-point belting of the Eagles in round seven.

A clash against the lowly Eagles (2-12) is a chance for Richmond to continue that run of form, and it has recalled Jason Castagna to replace the concussed Dion Prestia, with Ivan Soldo in the 22 and Judson Clarke omitted.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R16: Richmond v West Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and the Eagles at the MCG.

West Coast has been much-improved in recent weeks with experienced players returning, and Nic Naitanui is back, although it is managing Josh Kennedy while adding Zane Trew for his debut.

Also improved is Greater Western Sydney, which hosts fellow 4-10 side Hawthorn.

The Giants are 2-3 under interim coach Mark McVeigh, but have looked a far more dangerous side in recent weeks and get Matt Flynn back, while the Hawks regain Jack Gunston and Will Day.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R16: GWS v Hawthorn Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and the Hawks at Giants Stadium.

Fremantle (10-4) will be looking to bounce back from last week's loss to Carlton when it hosts Port Adelaide (7-7).

Michael Walters and Nathan Wilson are back for the Dockers, while the Power add Robbie Gray and Darcy Byrne-Jones alongside debutant Jase Burgoyne, the son of club great Peter.