Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

WHO BETTER to ask for captaincy advice than Geelong champion Joel Selwood?

It is who Geelong Falcons draft prospect Jhye Clark turned to at the start of the season for some guidance ahead of his under-18 season.

Clark, who last week starred for Vic Country, joins the Road to the Draft podcast this week to dissect his season as he surges into top-five draft calculations.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

He joins co-hosts Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards as the team review the latest round of NAB AFL Under-18 Championships, look at the latest top-10 bolters and the prospects pushing up draft boards.

This week's episode guide…

1:00 – Why potential No.1 pick Will Ashcroft is on track to match the likes of Sam Walsh, Hugh McCluggage and Nick Daicos.

3:45 – The forward who is "right in the top-five mix".

8:15 – The 2023 draft prospect who is already exciting clubs for next year.

12:00 – The Harry McKay-like key forward in this year's draft group.

15:00 – Top-10 prospect Jhye Clark joins the show to discuss his development this season.

18:20 – How some advice from Joel Selwood has helped Clark through the first half of this year.

21:00 – Clark chats about the club interviews he's had this season and where he might end up at the draft.

24:30 – The extreme sport Clark might have to stop as his footy career takes off.