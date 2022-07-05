Izak Rankine salutes the Gold Coast crowd after kicking a goal against Collingwood in R16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

TOUK Miller's smile and quiet chuckle before you finish asking a question about Izak Rankine says it all.

Fans love watching the dynamic Gold Coast small forward, commentators love calling him, and clearly teammates love playing with him.

Miller just shakes his head in amazement.

Rankine kicked four goals from 18 disposals in Saturday night's loss to Collingwood, including one incredible snap from the right forward pocket and another freakish finish off the ground in the final quarter.

It continued a brilliant 2022 for the young South Australian that has seen his output take off in the past eight weeks.

"He's unbelievable," Miller told AFL.com.au through a huge grin.

"He's someone who plays football to entertain and show what he's really good at.

"For the couple of years he's had in terms of media scrutiny … it's just really nice to see him playing with a smile."

Rankine took the footy world by storm two years ago on debut when he kicked 3.3 against Melbourne, rounding out 2020 as one of the brightest young stars in the competition.

Last year was a struggle though, resulting in the 22-year-old being dropped before the end of the season.

Rankine kicked four goals in an opening round win over West Coast this season, but battled for weeks after suffering a corked quad in the same match.

He is now routinely making the improbable look likely, kicking 22 goals from 13 matches, and dishing off 15 direct goal assists (fourth in the AFL) in the process.

"He's on another level when he's at his best," Miller said.

"You get flashes of blokes like Eddie Betts and I see Rankine doing the same type of things and being a guy that comes up real clutch in moments when we really need him.

"When he runs to the boundary with the ball, I think he's a higher percentage to kick it than not. It's crazy.

"What he does with the ball in his hand, his composure and ability to see things when others don't - he backs himself.

"We're just getting the best version of Rankine at the moment and it's really good to see.

"I'm just glad he's playing for us."