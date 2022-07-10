State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Adelaide at Wigan Oval, Sunday July 10, 2.40pm ACST

Billy Frampton and Lachlan Sholl were Adelaide's leading ball-winners in its 11-point loss to Sturt on Sunday.

Frampton had 25 touches and took 12 marks (two of which were contested) and Sholl had 25 disposals and kicked a goal.

Kieran Strachan had 31 hitouts, 17 disposals and six clearances, while Elliott Himmelberg kicked two goals and had 12 hitouts.

Brett Turner had 15 disposals, including six clearances plus eight tackles, and Fischer McAsey booted three goals.

Zac Taylor had 18 touches with nine tackles and seven clearances, while James Borlase (15 disposals) and Josh Worrell (17) were solid contributors.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Carlton at ETU Stadium, Saturday July 9, 7.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Liam Stocker, Lachie Fogarty and Paddy Dow all starred as Carlton fell just short of victory despite a monumental fightback in the final term.

The Blues trailed by 34 points at the last change before slamming on six goals to one in the fourth quarter, losing by just three points to Port Melbourne.

Stocker (30 disposals), Fogarty (29) and Dow (24 and one goal) were all instrumental in the comeback, as VFL-listed player and former Bomber Ned Cahill gathered 20 touches and kicked three goals.

Ed Curnow was solid with 19 disposals, Sam Durdin had 14 and Jack Carroll notched up 16 touches.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v North Melbourne at AIA Centre, Saturday July 9, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Finlay Macrae had a day out in Collingwood’s 18-point win over North Melbourne, gathering 34 disposals, nine tackles, 10 clearances and slotting a goal.

Fellow midfielder Trent Bianco also had plenty of it with 36 disposals, while athletic forward Ash Johnson was the Pies’ only multiple goalkicker with two majors from 16 touches.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R16: Finlay Macrae highlights Enjoy Finlay Macrae's standout VFL performance for the Pies

Callum Brown finished with 21 disposals, 16 of them handballs, and last week’s AFL medi-sub Isaac Chugg had 16 touches.

Caleb Poulter kept in the frame for his second senior game of the season with 18 disposals and five marks, while Arlo Draper picked up 17 touches.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: West Perth v Peel at Pentanet Stadium, Saturday July 9, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Rising Star nominee Heath Chapman impressed in his return from a hamstring injury with 23 disposals, four marks and five tackles in a narrow loss to his junior club West Perth.

Connor Blakely (26 disposals), Karl Worner (23 disposals), Neil Erasmus (22 disposals) and Darcy Tucker (21 disposals) all won plenty of footy in the midfield.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WAFL Showreel, R12: Connor Blakely highlights Enjoy Connor Blakely's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

Forward Sam Sturt gathered 16 possessions but had no scoreboard impact with no goals, while Josh Treacy kicked one goal from 10 touches with eight hitouts.

Lloyd Meek dominated the ruck with 51 hitouts along with his 11 disposals.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Casey Demons at GMHBA Stadium, Friday July 8, 7.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Francis Evans starred in Geelong's 11-point loss to Casey at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

Evans, who has played five AFL games this year, had 20 disposals and kicked five goals in an excellent performance.

Back after more than three months on the sidelines with a broken foot, forgotten Cats recruit Jonathon Ceglar had 20 disposals, 36 hitouts and eight clearances.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R16: Jonathon Ceglar highlights Enjoy Jonathon Ceglar's standout VFL performance for the Cats

Quinton Narkle gathered 28 disposals and had six clearances, while Luke Dahlhaus had 22 touches.

Esava Ratugolea kicked two behinds from his 10 touches, Oliver Dempsey had 13 disposals and Mitch Knevitt finished with 15 touches.

Cooper Stephens kicked a major from his 11 disposals, while Shannon Neale booted two goals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R16: Francis Evans highlights Enjoy Francis Evans' standout VFL performance for the Cats

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Frankston at Metricon Stadium, Saturday July 9, 12.50pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Charlie Constable starred in the Suns’ four-point come-from-behind win that was a precursor to the seniors’ stirring victory.

The former Cat grabbed 32 disposals, nine marks, seven clearances and a goal, but he could find promotion difficult with the AFL side rediscovering its winning ways.

Jez McLennan also starred with 22 disposals, nine marks and the winning goal, while out-of-favour forward Alex Sexton slotted a goal from his 15 touches.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R16: Jez McLennan highlights Enjoy Jez McLennan's standout VFL performance for the Suns

Elijah Hollands (21 disposals, seven marks) and Darcy Macpherson (22 touches) kept themselves in the frame for promotion, and Chris Burgess kicked two goals from eight disposals and five marks.

Exciting first-year tall Mac Andrew had 11 disposals - all kicks - from six marks, while Rory Thomson (12 disposals), Jy Farrar (10) and Josh Corbett (one goal from just the one disposal) were all quiet.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v GWS Giants at Williamstown Oval, Sunday July 10, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS's clash

The Giants' thumping loss in the AFL is sure to open selection doors to a few players and there were plenty putting up their hand in GWS' 18-point win over Williamstown.

Jacob Hopper will be an automatic selection after finishing with 32 disposals and 13 clearances.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Mini-Match, R16: Williamstown v GWS Extended highlights of the Seagulls and Giants VFL clash in round 16

With the seniors managing just three goals in total, both Jake Riccardi (three goals, 17 disposals and 10 marks) and Zach Sproule (three goals from 16 disposals) will be closely looked at, while Xavier O’Halloran (two goals and 19 disposals) will also be close.

Jarrod Brander stated a case of his own with 21 possessions, eight marks and a goal.

Braydon Preuss was strong in the ruck contests with 30 hitouts but quieter around the ground, gathering just six touches, while fellow big man Kieren Briggs had 15 disposals and six marks alongside 18 hitouts.

Another impressive victory in the VFL 👏



Jacob Hopper (32 disposals), Jake Riccardi (3 goals, 10 marks), Zach Sproule (3 goals) and Xavier O'Halloran (19 disposals, 2 goals) amongst our best this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/upC0LTUGFK — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) July 10, 2022

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Southport at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday July 9, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

The Hawks didn’t get the premiership points, losing to the Sharks by 15, but Tom Phillips did his bit with 25 disposals, six tackles and five clearances and must be close to a senior recall.

Daniel Howe grabbed 26 touches and six clearances to also stake a claim on an AFL spot, while ruckman Max Lynch had a dozen touches, seven marks, 25 hitouts and a goal.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R16: Daniel Howe highlights Enjoy Daniel Howe's standout VFL performance for the Hawks

After four AFL games in 2021, Emerson Jeka is yet to make the senior side this year and his 11-disposal game is unlikely to bring a recall just yet.

Mid-season draftee Max Ramsden was quiet with six disposals and seven hitouts.

Rookie pair Jackson Callow and Ned Long each managed one goal from seven disposals

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Casey Demons at GMHBA Stadium, Friday July 8, 7.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Bailey Laurie produced a strong performance as Casey improved to 14-0 with an 11-point win over Geelong on Friday night.

Laurie, pick No.22 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft and yet to make his senior debut, had 29 disposals and kicked three goals.

Dropped from the AFL side, Sam Weideman kicked 2.2 from his eight disposals, while Mitch Brown booted a major and had 13 touches.

Along with Laurie, Luke Dunstan was the leading ball-winner on the ground with 29 disposals, including seven clearances, putting his hand up to replace the injured Clayton Oliver if needed.

Jake Melksham (20 disposals), Trent Rivers (20) and Kade Chandler (19 and a goal) also had solid outings, while Jayden Hunt gathered 17 disposals and kicked a major and Adam Tomlinson had 16 touches.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Mini-Match, R16: Geelong v Casey Extended highlights of the Cats and Demons VFL clash in round 16

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v North Melbourne at AIA Centre, Saturday July 9, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis responded to his exclusion from the senior side with 29 disposals, seven clearances and a goal, putting his claim in for a recall.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R16: Jason Horne-Francis highlights Enjoy Jason Horne-Francis' standout VFL performance for the Shinboners

Atu Bosenavulagi also made it known he wants to get back in the firsts with 16 possessions and eight marks in Norths’ 18-point loss to his former side.

Eddie Ford made the most from limited opportunities, kicking two goals from just eight touches, while yet-to-debut Josh Goater slotted one from 15 disposals and seven marks.

Rookies Jacob Edwards (five disposals, one mark and 23 hitouts), Kyron Hayden (13 disposals) and Patrick Walker (13 disposals) were quiet.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Port Adelaide at Maughan Thiem Kia Oval, Saturday July 9, 2.40pm ACST

Scott Lycett was among the Magpies' best on his return from a shoulder injury in a 60-point loss to Woodville-West Torrens.

Lycett, who had a shoulder reconstruction three months ago, had 16 disposals with three marks and 14 hitouts along with one goal, from right on the 50-metre arc.

Steven Motlop responded to his omission from the senior side with 32 possessions, including eight inside 50s and eight clearances, with six marks.

Xavier Duursma was exceptional with 20 disposals and four tackles, while Dylan Williams (24 disposals with 10 rebound 50s) and Taj Schofield (16 disposals with one goal) were busy.

Sam Hayes returned from a stint in health and safety protocols to share the ruck load with Lycett but was quiet with seven touches, four marks and 10 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Footscray at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday July 10, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

It wasn’t a great result for the Zebras but St Kilda’s senior listed players gave plenty for the match committee to think about at selection this week.

Ryan Byrnes had 25 disposals, seven tackles, nine clearances and a goal in an impressive performance that will be sure to catch Brett Ratten’s eye.

Leo Connolly racked up 29 touches and 10 marks, while ruckman Tom Campbell had 24 disposals, six clearances and a goal to go with 32 hitouts.

Tom Campbell bursts through for Sandringham against Footscray in R16 of the VFL, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ben Paton (24 disposals), Jarrod Lienert (19) and Cooper Sharman (15) were all solid.

Ben Long collected 12 touches after being the unused medical sub in the Saints’ loss to Fremantle on Saturday night.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v East Perth at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday July 9, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

Xavier O'Neill pressed his case for a recall with 25 disposals in a 27-point loss to East Perth in wet conditions.

The 21-year-old Eagles midfielder had 15 kicks and 10 handballs along with eight tackles in his second game back after a knee injury.

Patrick Naish was the Eagles' leading ball-winner with 32 disposals and six marks, while Alex Witherden had 22 touches.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WAFL Showreel, R12: Patrick Naish highlights Enjoy Patrick Naish's standout WAFL performance for the Eagles

Mid-Season draft top pick Jai Culley, who was an emergency in the AFL side this week, gathered 16 disposals with an impressive seven tackles. Young ruckman Callum Jamieson was solid with 21 disposals and 16 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Footscray at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday July 10, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

In his return from a hamstring that followed a 2021 knee injury, Josh Bruce starred with four goals (and five behinds) from his 17 disposals in the Bulldogs’ 54-point win over Sandringham.

Toby McLean put his hand up for a senior recall with 25 touches, five clearances and a goal, while Zaine Cordy hauled in eight marks to go with 16 possessions.

Father-son draft pick Sam Darcy was strong with a goal from his 16 disposals and eight hitouts in ruck support to Jordon Sweet, who got 30 taps but just five touches around the ground.

Louis Butler was busy with 20 disposals.

Talls Buku Khamis (16 disposals, seven marks) and Tim O’Brien (18 and seven) were solid, while Laitham Vandermeer (12 disposals) and Roarke Smith (12, one goal) were quiet.

Hayden Crozier was injured early before he could register a stat.