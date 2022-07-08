Clayton Oliver kicks a goal during Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE star Clayton Oliver will require surgery on a fractured thumb, but is set to miss just one week.

Oliver suffered the injury during the Dees' 28-point loss to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night.

The midfielder was accidentally kicked by Cats captain Joel Selwood, playing out the game despite appearing to be in some discomfort.

Melbourne confirmed on Friday night that Oliver had fractured his thumb and would undergo surgery on Saturday.

Clayton Oliver after injuring his thumb during Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Clayton had scans on Friday after receiving a kick to the hand against Geelong on Thursday night," Melbourne's general manager of AFL football performance Alan Richardson told Melbourne Media.

"Unfortunately, scan results have shown a fracture in Clayton's thumb, which will require surgery and most likely rule him out of selection for round 18.

"The good news is that if he does miss the game with Port, we expect he will be back and ready to go for round 19.

"He will be able to continue his conditioning work and we will look to integrate him back into light skills following his surgery."

Clayton Oliver marks the ball during Melbourne's clash with Geelong in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

After facing Port Adelaide in round 18, the Dees take on the Western Bulldogs.

Oliver had 34 disposals, 10 clearances and kicked a goal against the Cats as Melbourne gave up top spot on the ladder.

The durable Oliver has played 127 consecutive games, a streak only bettered currently by Collingwood's Jack Crisp (178).