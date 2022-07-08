James Munro celebrates a goal with his Casey Demons against Collingwood in VFL round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Round 16 of the VFL season kicks off on Friday night when the undefeated Casey Demons head down the highway to GMHBA Stadium to take on Geelong from 7.05pm AEST.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and WAFL games you want to watch

There are another five games on Saturday, starting wth Collingwood v North Melbourne from 11.05am AEST, featuring No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis. The Roos have opted to bring the 19-year-old back through the VFL after his two-game suspension in the AFL.

That match will be followed by the top-eight clash between Box Hill Hawks and Southport from 12.35pm AEST.

The round concludes on Sunday with two games: the clash between finals aspirants Sandringham and Footscray from 12pm AEST, followed by Williamstown v GWS Giants from 1.05pm AEST.

Joel Ottavi from Williamstown celebrates a goal against Casey in VFL round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

>> Kayo subscribers can now stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

After a bye last weekend, the WAFL action returns for round 12 with five games on Saturday, Swan Districts v Perth begins the round from 1.40pm AWST, followed by the huge clash between Claremont and South Fremantle from 2.10pm AWST.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 16

Friday, July 8

Geelong v Casey Demons, GMHBA Stadium, 7.05pm AEST

Saturday, July 9

Collingwood v North Melbourne, AIA Centre, 11.05am AEST

Box Hill v Southport, Box Hill City Oval, 12.35pm AEST

Gold Coast v Frankston, Metricon Stadium, 12.50pm AEST

Werribee v Coburg, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Carlton, ETU Stadium, 7.05pm AEST

Sunday, July 10

Sandringham v Footscray, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 12pm AEST

Williamstown v GWS Giants, Williamstown Oval, 1.05pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round 12

Saturday, July 9

Swan Districts v Perth, Steel Blue Oval, 1.40pm AWST

West Perth v Peel Thunder, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Claremont v South Fremantle, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Subiaco v East Fremantle, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

West Coast v East Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST