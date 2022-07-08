SYDNEY and the Western Bulldogs are aiming to bounce back from costly losses in a crunch clash at the SCG on Friday night.

The Swans (9-6) are almost certain to fall out of the top eight if they are beaten by the Bulldogs, who are 8-7 and also fighting for a finals spot.

Last year's Grand Finalists, the Bulldogs were beaten in Brisbane last week, while Sydney was upset by Essendon.

Those defeats dented their finals chances and a loss in Sydney could see the Bulldogs sitting two wins outside the top eight at round's end.

Sydney has lost ruckman Tom Hickey to illness and dropped young forward Logan McDonald, and was unwilling to risk veteran Josh Kennedy (hamstring). Peter Ladhams returns alongside Joel Amartey.

The Bulldogs get a boost with Tim English and Ed Richards returning from their respective concussions, with Tim O'Brien and Hayden Crozier among four omissions.