Tim English punches the ball away during the R14 clash between Western Bulldogs and GWS on June 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TEAMS have dropped in what was a quiet night at the selection table. Tim English (RUC/FWD, $884,000) returns after two weeks on the sidelines and if you were a coach who patiently held or a coach who now has him as a trade-in target, the Bulldogs ruckman is having a standout season and should be in everyone's plans moving forward.

Geelong shot to the top of the AFL ladder on Thursday night after defeating the reigning premiers by 28 points. Mitch Duncan (MID/FWD, $759,000) led all scorers after finishing the game in style with 60 points in the final term.

Popular picks Clayton Oliver (MID, $965,000) and Christian Petracca (MID, $803,000) scored 103 and 96, respectively, as Max Gawn (RUC, $845,000) and Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $586,000) returned for the Demons but failed to make a real impact. Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $603,000) returned to form and is super cheap. He will be a big talking point when round 17 concludes.

Mitch Duncan (MID/FWD, $759,000) – 138 points

Jack Viney (MID, $856,000) – 127 points

Cameron Guthrie (MID, $886,000) – 114 points

Tom Atkins (DEF, $679,000) – 108 points

Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $603,000) – 105 points

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for round 17.

Tim English (RUC/FWD, $884,000) – The big man returns after two weeks on the sidelines and he should be ready to go. He is averaging 112 this year and is one of the best options in ruck and up forward.

Jack Steele (MID, $877,000) – Steele backed up his 124 from round 15 with 114 last week and looks set to have a huge run home, just like he did last year when he averaged 133 from this point onwards.

Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $748,000) – Fantasy coaches saw enough last week after Taranto pumped out a nice 125. He is now $156k less than his starting price with a breakeven of 94.

Jase Burgoyne (DEF/MID, $220,000) – The son of Peter debuted last week with an impressive 68. His dad averaged 94 at his peak so maybe the best is still to come. Either way, he's a cheap downgrade target.

Jase Burgoyne tackles Michael Frederick during the R16 clash between Port Adelaide and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded in

Callum M. Brown (DEF/FWD, $261,000) – 13.4k

– 13.4k Jase Burgoyne (DEF/MID, $220,000) – 11k

– 11k Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $748,000) – 7.2k

– 7.2k Tim English (RUC/FWD, $884,000) – 3.5k

– 3.5k Jordan Dawson (DEF/MID, $879,000) – 3.1k

With an eye-catching 96 on debut from four goals and six tackles, Callum M. Brown (DEF/FWD, $261,000) is the most wanted man this week. By downgrading to Brown or Burgoyne, this has allowed coaches to strengthen their teams with under-priced premiums such as Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $748,000) or expensive in-form premiums like Adelaide's Jordan Dawson (DEF/MID, $879,000) ,who is coming off scores of 129 and 120.

Most traded out

Sam De Koning (DEF/FWD, $435,000) – 5.4k

– 5.4k Greg Clark (MID, $456,000) – 3.5k

– 3.5k Nic Martin (MID/FWD, $650,000) – 3.4k

– 3.4k Robbie McComb (MID/FWD, $424,000) – 3k

– 3k Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $586,000) – 2.8k

It appears coaches are moving on players who have served their time as we look to make our teams stronger heading into Fantasy Finals that are approaching quickly. Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $586,000) was the most traded-in player over the last two weeks and 2.8k coaches did the right thing and moved him on before last night's game. He only managed 52 sharing the ruck duties with Max Gawn and struggled to find the form he had prior to his injury.

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 - Lachie Neale v Essendon

Check out Neale's last scores against the Bombers … 145 (this year), 145, 146 and 139. They are his favourite team of all time to score points against and this one shouldn't be any different. Coming off 139, 79 and 127 in his last three … he should be huge!

No.2 – Rory Laird v Hawthorn

Laird is the No.1 man based on form with an average of 130 in his past three with his two highest scores coming in the past two weeks. Hawthorn is the easiest team for midfielders to score against this year and it ranks No.3 in the past five weeks. Laird had 142 and 109 against the Hawks in 2021.

No.3 – Touk Miller v Richmond

Miller's form is elite with scores of 132 and 127 in his past two games. He had 141 against the Tigers last year and although they have been tricky to score against in recent weeks, Miller meets them at his beloved Metricon Stadium.

No.4 – Sam Walsh v West Coast

The Eagles have improved but they are still giving up plenty of points. Walsh scored 127 against them last year and although his form hasn't been like some of the others in the competition, he should have a day out here.

No.5 – Andrew Brayshaw v St Kilda

Earlier this year when Brayshaw met the Saints, he pumped out a huge 181. Now, we can't expect that again but his form is red-hot coming off 121 last week.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.