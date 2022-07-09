Kane Farrell celebrates a goal with Karl Amon during Port Adelaide's round 17 win over GWS at the Adelaide Oval on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FINALS dream is still alive for Port Adelaide after it recorded a thumping 55-point victory over a disappointing GWS at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Port's stifling defence gave up just three goals in the crucial 12.12 (84) to 3.11 (29) victory that keeps it within a game of the top-eight after its disastrous 0-5 start to the year threatened to derail the season early.

POWER V GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

The Power set up the huge win in the first half, booting eight goals to the Giants' two to hold a commanding 38-point lead at the main break.

Each side managed just one goal apiece in the third term, before a three-goal final quarter iced the win for Port and inflicted the Giants' 11th loss of the season.

Connor Rozee was enormous for the winners, booting the opening goal of the game, along with a goal late, to finishing with four goals, four clearances and 24 disposals.

GWS co-captain Stephen Coniglio (32 dispoals, seven clearances) did his all to lift his side but ultimately the Giants fell well short away from home.

Jesse Hogan (two goals) was the only multiple goal scorer GWS.

More to come