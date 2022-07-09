FREMANTLE has grabbed its share of top spot with a strong 17.9 (111) to 10.10 (70) win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night that sees the Dockers sit on 12 wins, alongside Geelong and Melbourne.

The Saints led by the barest of margins at quarter-time and extended their lead to eight points at the main break, but the Dockers took control through the third.

SAINTS V DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

They got out to a 30-point lead late in the term and shrugged off a brief St Kilda comeback with a controversial Michael Frederick goal after the siren, taking a four-goal lead into the final quarter.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Deafening noise with Saints fuming after tackling dispute The Saints let out some frustration and pay the ultimate price with a 50m penalty and goal to Michael Frederick

Andrew Brayshaw's stunning season continued, with the Brownlow fancy well supported by former Cat Jordan Clark and dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe, who is working his way back to somewhere near his best form.

As always, Jack Steele led his side from the front, while Brad Crouch and Josh Battle also played fine games. Dan Butler kicked two goals in a strong performance that was marred by the 50 metre penalty that gave Frederick his after-the-siren goal.

More to come

Dockers big weapon is hardly a secret

Having a dual Brownlow medallist playing as a forward seems like a godsend, but the most important aspect of a forward's game - kicking at goal - is the one footballing gift Nat Fyfe has had trouble with. The Fremantle skipper slotted a couple of perfect drop punts from the same spot 25 meters out on a 45 degree angle in the first and third quarters, but a shocker from straight in front in the second had all the trademarks of the yips that haunted Fyfe through last year when he finished the season with 6.21. However, a snap in the final term sealed the win and also seemed to pump up the skipper's confidence, a goal that could prove a watershed moment in the Dockers' flag quest.

Has the King been dethroned?

Max King averaged three goals through the first 11 games of the year, but since the Saints' bye he has been going at just over one and a half per outing. Whether the 22-year-old is tiring from his workload or being figured out somewhat by opposition defences won't matter to Brett Ratten - the Saints need King kicking multiple goals and causing headaches for full backs if they are to be a chance to get to September.

Fremantle's Bailey Banfield gets hold of St Kilda's Max King in R17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Rory says 'Look at me'

There's been a lot of attention thrown Rory Lobb's way as he enjoys a career-best season amid speculation he may again seek a trade. Well, if the recruiting agents weren't watching him before they would have found it hard not to notice him on Saturday night. Lobb came out with a haircut and colour straight out of an '80s German techno band, making the 207cm forward stand out like Big Bird in a bowl of Coco Pops. And his game wouldn't have hurt future contract talks, finishing with 14 disposals, two goals and providing strong support for Sean Darcy in the ruck.

Fremantle forward Rory Lobb before the R17 clash with St Kilda. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA 4.4 7.6 9.8 10.10 (70)

FREMANTLE 4.3 6.4 13.8 17.9 (111)

GOALS

St Kilda: Butler 2, King 2, Membrey 2, Higgins, Sinclair, Wanganeen-Milera, Wood

Fremantle: Frederick 3, Fyfe 3, Banfield 2, Brodie 2, Darcy 2, Lobb 2, Schultz 2, Brayshaw

BEST

St Kilda: Crouch, Battle, Hill, Steele, Sinclair

Fremantle: Brayshaw, Clark, Brodie, Fyfe, Darcy, Young

INJURIES

St Kilda: TBC

Fremantle: Alex Pearce (calf) replaced in starting side by Bailey Banfield

MEDICAL SUBS

St Kilda: Ben Long (unused)

Fremantle: Liam Henry (unused)

Crowd: 21,652 at Marvel Stadium