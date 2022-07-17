THE 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships continue on Sunday with a blockbuster double-header as a host of this year's top NAB AFL Draft prospects run out on GMHBA Stadium.
Victoria Metro takes on South Australia in the first game of the day from 10.15am, followed by Victoria Country facing Western Australia from 12.45pm.
Among the players set to feature are Will Ashcroft (Victoria Metro), Elijah Hewett (Western Australia), Harry Lemmey (South Australia), Jhye Clark (Victoria Country) and Harry Sheezel (Victoria Metro).
Both Victorian sides will look to continue their unbeaten run so far in the championships, while WA is hoping to bounce back from last week's loss to the Allies. SA's last game resulted in a narrow two-point defeat to Vic Country.
All matches in the 2022 NAB AFL National Under-18 Championships will be live streamed on the AFL.com.au and the AFL Live official app.
Sunday, July 17
Vic Metro v South Australia at GMHBA Stadium, 10.17am AEST
VIC METRO
1 Nicholas Watson 24/02/2005
2 Blake Drury (c) 11/01/2004
5 Alwyn Davey 26/02/2004
6 Cameron Kizan 03/06/2004
7 Olli Hotton 06/09/2004
10 Will Ashcroft (vc) 06/05/2004
11 Charlie Clarke 04/01/2004
12 Paul Pascu 20/08/2004
13 Nathan Philactides 10/01/2005
14 Darcy Edmends 28/05/2004
15 Harry Sheezel 13/10/2004
19 Jakob Anderson 12/09/2004
20 Benjamin Hempel 07/06/2004
21 Jaelen Pavlidis 21/09/2003
22 Cameron Mackenzie 21/01/2004
24 Callum Verrell (vc) 22/04/2004
27 Nate Caddy 14/07/2005
28 Joshua Weddle 25/05/2004
30 Matthew Jefferson 08/03/2004
32 Jovan Petric 17/04/2004
35 Lewis Hayes 17/12/2004
38 Sam Grant 04/04/2003
39 Hudson OKeeffe 16/12/2004
4 Kai Windsor (emg) 27/01/2004
18 Mitchell Rowe (emg) 26/05/2004
29 Dane Harvey (emg) 10/05/2004
IN: Nick Watson, Paul Pascu
OUT: Kai Windsor (squad rotation), Mitchell Rowe (squad rotation)
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
3 Max Blacker 14/07/2004
5 Tyson Walls 05/03/2004
6 Jakob Ryan 20/09/2004
7 Nick Sadler (vc) 08/01/2004
8 Kobe Ryan (vc) 17/02/2004
9 Archie Lovelock 19/12/2004
11 Jake Walker 17/07/2004
12 Ashton Moir 15/04/2005
13 Max Michalanney (vc) 26/02/2004
16 Charlie Duncan 12/01/2004
17 Alex Holt 28/01/2005
20 Nathan Barkla 30/03/2004
21 Mattaes Phillipou 27/12/2004
28 Adam D'Aloia (c) 09/04/2004
30 William Patton 04/01/2005
31 Harvey Pedler 18/10/2004
33 Billy Dowling 01/07/2004
38 Isaac Keeler 23/04/2004
39 Kyle Marshall 10/04/2004
40 Harrison Lemmey 30/01/2004
42 Phoenix Foster 12/09/2004
43 Shaun Bennier 24/02/2004
45 Harry Barnett 22/01/2004
IN: Max Blacker, Ashton Moir, Charlie Duncan, Will Patton, Harvey Pedler
OUT: Kelsey Rypstra (Injured), Harvey Pedler (squad rotation), Adam Deakin (squad rotation), Blake Hansen (squad rotation), Jack Delean (H&S protocols)
Vic Country v Western Australia at GMHBA Stadium, 12.45pm AEST
VIC COUNTRY
2 Mitch Szybkowski 09/01/2004
4 Jaxon Binns 29/10/2004
5 Jhye Clark 23/07/2004
6 Noah Long 23/08/2004
7 Jacob Konstanty 09/11/2004
8 Oliver Hollands 16/01/2004
10 Jonti Schuback 18/03/2004
12 Coby Burgiel 09/09/2004
13 Finn Emile-Brennan 07/05/2004
14 Harley Reid 17/04/2005
15 Ted Clohesy 06/09/2004
17 Caleb Mitchell 10/08/2004
18 Toby McMullin 06/08/2004
23 Will Parkhouse 17/05/2004
25 Aaron Cadman 03/03/2004
27 Cooper Vickery 16/12/2004
28 Oscar Murdoch 24/09/2004
32 Hugh Bond 25/09/2004
33 Henry Hustwaite 20/07/2004
34 James Van Es 07/08/2004
38 Olivier Northam 28/07/2004
39 Harvey Howe 26/10/2004
40 Max Knobel 27/06/2004
Charlie Barnett (emg) 24/08/2004
Zane Duursma (emg) 28/08/2005
Archer Reid (emg) 19/09/2005
IN: Toby McMullin, Finn Emile-Brennan, Harvey Howe, Will Parkhouse
OUT: Felix Fogaty (Ankle), Charlie Barnett (squad rotation), Zane Duursma (squad rotation), Archer Reid (squad rotation)
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
3 Koen Sanchez 19/01/2005
4 Mitchell Barron 09/02/2004
5 Steely Green 09/01/2004
6 Daniel Gathercole 06/08/2004
7 Chase Bourne 06/05/2004
8 Tyrell Dewar 27/03/2004
10 Koltyn Tholstrup 28/06/2005
11 Elijah Hewett 27/05/2004
12 Griffith Julian 31/05/2004
13 Jordyn Baker 10/05/2004
17 Connor Carbone 29/04/2004
20 Connor McDonald 26/11/2004
21 Reuben Ginbey 10/09/2004
22 Jack Cleaver 22/05/2004
23 Clay Hall 12/05/2005
24 Rohan MacNeill 19/10/2004
27 Jasper Scaife 30/09/2004
29 Coen Livingstone 25/05/2005
32 Mitchell Edwards 02/06/2005
36 Jed Adams 14/05/2004
37 Corey Tregenza 14/12/2003
38 Harry Cole 03/09/2004
39 Hugh Davies 28/09/2004
Tom Smith (emg) 08/03/2004
Jordan Douglas (emg) 11/09/2004
Conrad Williams (emg) 30/11/2004
IN: Chase Bourne, Clay Hall, Coen Livingstone, Connor McDonald, Jed Adams, Koen Sanchez, Tyrell Dewar, Jasper Scaife
OUT: Darcy Jones (Health & Safety Protocols), Jed Hagan (Health & Safety Protocols), Kane Bevan (Health & Safety Protocols), Riley Hardeman (Health & Safety Protocols), Sam Gilbey (Health & Safety Protocols), Luke Michael (Health & Safety Protocols), Jedd Busslinger (Injured – shoulder_, Jackson Broadbent (squad rotation)