THE RACE to the bottom has gotten interesting.

North Melbourne looked all but assured of a second-successive wooden spoon before it snapped a 14-game losing streak against Richmond on Saturday and now the Roos are equal on games won with West Coast.

Only percentage (the Roos are placed on 54.3 per cent and the Eagles at 57.4 per cent) separates the clubs with five rounds remaining.

North Melbourne captain Jack Ziebell applauds the crowd following the Kangaroos' round 18 win over Richmond at Marvel Stadium on July 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Kangaroos have another winnable game this week against 13th-placed Hawthorn before clashes against Essendon, Sydney, Adelaide and Gold Coast round out their campaign under interim coach Leigh Adams.

West Coast is still a chance to claim its first No.1 pick in the NAB AFL Draft since it selected Michael Gardiner in 1996, with games against St Kilda (at Optus Stadium), Gold Coast (at Metricon Stadium), Adelaide (Optus Stadium), Fremantle and Geelong (GMHBA Stadium) to come.

The Eagles have won only two games this season – against Collingwood in round four and Essendon in round 15.

Dejected Eagles players walk from the ground after their round 18 loss to Hawthorn at the MCG on July 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The bottom six of the ladder looks all but set with five games remaining, but the order of picks is in flux with Hawthorn and Essendon now up to six wins each and the Giants and Adelaide locked on five wins apiece.

The Bombers and Hawks are two games and significant percentage behind the next batch of teams in Gold Coast and Port Adelaide who have registered eight wins so are unlikely to jump into that group of teams on the ladder.

See AFL.com.au's indicative NAB AFL draft order for the first three rounds of the draft, based on the ladder after round 18, with Sydney holding Melbourne's first-round pick after it was on-traded from Adelaide through the Jordan Dawson trade last season.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER

ROUND ONE
1 North Melbourne
2 West Coast 
3 Adelaide
4 Greater Western Sydney
5 Essendon
6 Hawthorn
7 Gold Coast
8 Port Adelaide
9 St Kilda
10 Western Bulldogs
11 Richmond
12 Carlton
13 Sydney
14 Collingwood
15 Fremantle
16 Brisbane
17 Sydney (tied to Melbourne)
18 Geelong

ROUND TWO
19 Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)
20 West Coast
21 Adelaide
22 Greater Western Sydney
23 Essendon
24 Hawthorn       
25 Gold Coast
26 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)              
27 St Kilda
28 Western Bulldogs
29 Richmond
30 Carlton      
31 Sydney
32 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
33 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
34 Brisbane
35 Melbourne
36 Geelong

ROUND THREE
37 Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne
38 West Coast
39 Melbourne (tied to Adelaide)
40 GWS
41 Essendon
42 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
43 Gold Coast
44 Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide)
45 St Kilda
46 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)
47 Collingwood (tied to Richmond) 
48 Geelong (tied to Carlton)
49 Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney)
50 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
51 Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle)
52 Geelong (tied to Brisbane)
53 Melbourne 
54 Geelong

Future traded picks in 2022

First round
Sydney has Melbourne's pick

Second round
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
Richmond has North Melbourne's pick
West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick

Third round
Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick
Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick
Collingwood has Richmond's pick
Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick
Geelong has Carlton's pick
Geelong has Brisbane's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick
Melbourne has Adelaide's pick
Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick
Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick

Draft value index

ROUND ONE   ROUND TWO ROUND THREE ROUND FOUR ROUND FIVE
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
1. 3000 19. 948 37. 483 55. 207 73. 9
2. 2517 20. 912 38. 465 56. 194 74. -
3. 2234 21. 878 39. 446 57. 182  
4. 2034 22. 845 40. 429 58. 170  
5. 1878 23. 815 41. 412 59. 158  
6. 1751 24. 785 42. 395 60. 146  
7. 1644 25. 756 43. 378 61. 135  
8. 1551 26. 729 44. 362 62. 123  
9. 1469 27. 703 45. 347 63. 112  
10. 1395 28. 677 46. 331 64. 101  
11. 1329 29. 653 47. 316 65. 90  
12. 1268 30. 629 48. 302 66. 80  
13. 1212 31. 606 49. 287 67. 69  
14. 1161 32. 584 50. 273 68. 59  
15. 1112 33. 563 51. 259 69. 49  
16. 1067 34. 542 52. 246 70. 39  
17. 1025 35. 522 53. 233 71. 29  
18. 985 36. 502 54. 220 72. 19  

 