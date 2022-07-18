THE RACE to the bottom has gotten interesting.
North Melbourne looked all but assured of a second-successive wooden spoon before it snapped a 14-game losing streak against Richmond on Saturday and now the Roos are equal on games won with West Coast.
Only percentage (the Roos are placed on 54.3 per cent and the Eagles at 57.4 per cent) separates the clubs with five rounds remaining.
The Kangaroos have another winnable game this week against 13th-placed Hawthorn before clashes against Essendon, Sydney, Adelaide and Gold Coast round out their campaign under interim coach Leigh Adams.
West Coast is still a chance to claim its first No.1 pick in the NAB AFL Draft since it selected Michael Gardiner in 1996, with games against St Kilda (at Optus Stadium), Gold Coast (at Metricon Stadium), Adelaide (Optus Stadium), Fremantle and Geelong (GMHBA Stadium) to come.
The Eagles have won only two games this season – against Collingwood in round four and Essendon in round 15.
The bottom six of the ladder looks all but set with five games remaining, but the order of picks is in flux with Hawthorn and Essendon now up to six wins each and the Giants and Adelaide locked on five wins apiece.
The Bombers and Hawks are two games and significant percentage behind the next batch of teams in Gold Coast and Port Adelaide who have registered eight wins so are unlikely to jump into that group of teams on the ladder.
See AFL.com.au's indicative NAB AFL draft order for the first three rounds of the draft, based on the ladder after round 18, with Sydney holding Melbourne's first-round pick after it was on-traded from Adelaide through the Jordan Dawson trade last season.
INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER
|
ROUND ONE
|1
|North Melbourne
|2
|West Coast
|3
|Adelaide
|4
|Greater Western Sydney
|5
|Essendon
|6
|Hawthorn
|7
|Gold Coast
|8
|Port Adelaide
|9
|St Kilda
|10
|Western Bulldogs
|11
|Richmond
|12
|Carlton
|13
|Sydney
|14
|Collingwood
|15
|Fremantle
|16
|Brisbane
|17
|Sydney (tied to Melbourne)
|18
|Geelong
|
ROUND TWO
|19
|Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)
|20
|West Coast
|21
|Adelaide
|22
|Greater Western Sydney
|23
|Essendon
|24
|Hawthorn
|25
|Gold Coast
|26
|West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)
|27
|St Kilda
|28
|Western Bulldogs
|29
|Richmond
|30
|Carlton
|31
|Sydney
|32
|Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
|33
|Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
|34
|Brisbane
|35
|Melbourne
|36
|Geelong
|
ROUND THREE
|37
|Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne
|38
|West Coast
|39
|Melbourne (tied to Adelaide)
|40
|GWS
|41
|Essendon
|42
|Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
|43
|Gold Coast
|44
|Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide)
|45
|St Kilda
|46
|Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)
|47
|Collingwood (tied to Richmond)
|48
|Geelong (tied to Carlton)
|49
|Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney)
|50
|Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
|51
|Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle)
|52
|Geelong (tied to Brisbane)
|53
|Melbourne
|54
|Geelong
Future traded picks in 2022
First round
Sydney has Melbourne's pick
Second round
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
Richmond has North Melbourne's pick
West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick
Third round
Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick
Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick
Collingwood has Richmond's pick
Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick
Geelong has Carlton's pick
Geelong has Brisbane's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick
Melbourne has Adelaide's pick
Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick
Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick
Draft value index
|ROUND ONE
|ROUND TWO
|ROUND THREE
|ROUND FOUR
|ROUND FIVE
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 948
|37. 483
|55. 207
|73. 9
|2. 2517
|20. 912
|38. 465
|56. 194
|74. -
|3. 2234
|21. 878
|39. 446
|57. 182
|4. 2034
|22. 845
|40. 429
|58. 170
|5. 1878
|23. 815
|41. 412
|59. 158
|6. 1751
|24. 785
|42. 395
|60. 146
|7. 1644
|25. 756
|43. 378
|61. 135
|8. 1551
|26. 729
|44. 362
|62. 123
|9. 1469
|27. 703
|45. 347
|63. 112
|10. 1395
|28. 677
|46. 331
|64. 101
|11. 1329
|29. 653
|47. 316
|65. 90
|12. 1268
|30. 629
|48. 302
|66. 80
|13. 1212
|31. 606
|49. 287
|67. 69
|14. 1161
|32. 584
|50. 273
|68. 59
|15. 1112
|33. 563
|51. 259
|69. 49
|16. 1067
|34. 542
|52. 246
|70. 39
|17. 1025
|35. 522
|53. 233
|71. 29
|18. 985
|36. 502
|54. 220
|72. 19