THE RACE to the bottom has gotten interesting.

North Melbourne looked all but assured of a second-successive wooden spoon before it snapped a 14-game losing streak against Richmond on Saturday and now the Roos are equal on games won with West Coast.

Only percentage (the Roos are placed on 54.3 per cent and the Eagles at 57.4 per cent) separates the clubs with five rounds remaining.

The Kangaroos have another winnable game this week against 13th-placed Hawthorn before clashes against Essendon, Sydney, Adelaide and Gold Coast round out their campaign under interim coach Leigh Adams.

West Coast is still a chance to claim its first No.1 pick in the NAB AFL Draft since it selected Michael Gardiner in 1996, with games against St Kilda (at Optus Stadium), Gold Coast (at Metricon Stadium), Adelaide (Optus Stadium), Fremantle and Geelong (GMHBA Stadium) to come.

The Eagles have won only two games this season – against Collingwood in round four and Essendon in round 15.

The bottom six of the ladder looks all but set with five games remaining, but the order of picks is in flux with Hawthorn and Essendon now up to six wins each and the Giants and Adelaide locked on five wins apiece.

The Bombers and Hawks are two games and significant percentage behind the next batch of teams in Gold Coast and Port Adelaide who have registered eight wins so are unlikely to jump into that group of teams on the ladder.

See AFL.com.au's indicative NAB AFL draft order for the first three rounds of the draft, based on the ladder after round 18, with Sydney holding Melbourne's first-round pick after it was on-traded from Adelaide through the Jordan Dawson trade last season.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER

ROUND ONE 1 North Melbourne 2 West Coast 3 Adelaide 4 Greater Western Sydney 5 Essendon 6 Hawthorn 7 Gold Coast 8 Port Adelaide 9 St Kilda 10 Western Bulldogs 11 Richmond 12 Carlton 13 Sydney 14 Collingwood 15 Fremantle 16 Brisbane 17 Sydney (tied to Melbourne) 18 Geelong

ROUND TWO 19 Richmond (tied to North Melbourne) 20 West Coast 21 Adelaide 22 Greater Western Sydney 23 Essendon 24 Hawthorn 25 Gold Coast 26 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide) 27 St Kilda 28 Western Bulldogs 29 Richmond 30 Carlton 31 Sydney 32 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 33 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle) 34 Brisbane 35 Melbourne 36 Geelong

ROUND THREE 37 Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne 38 West Coast 39 Melbourne (tied to Adelaide) 40 GWS 41 Essendon 42 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn) 43 Gold Coast 44 Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide) 45 St Kilda 46 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs) 47 Collingwood (tied to Richmond) 48 Geelong (tied to Carlton) 49 Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney) 50 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 51 Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle) 52 Geelong (tied to Brisbane) 53 Melbourne 54 Geelong

Future traded picks in 2022

First round

Sydney has Melbourne's pick

Second round

Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick

Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick

Richmond has North Melbourne's pick

West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick

Third round

Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick

Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick

Collingwood has Richmond's pick

Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick

Geelong has Carlton's pick

Geelong has Brisbane's pick

Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick

Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick

Melbourne has Adelaide's pick

Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick

Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick

Draft value index