Sam Menegola sits on the bench after being subbed out of Geelong's win over Carlton in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LATEST on Sam Menegola, Paddy Ryder, Jake Lever and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 18.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Knee 1-2 weeks Andrew McPherson Knee Season Josh Rachele Hip 1 week Paul Seedsman Concussion Season Rory Sloane Knee Season Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

McPherson suffered damage to his left posterior cruciate ligament in the SANFL and will be in a brace for the next four to six weeks, ending his season. Brown is experiencing discomfort in his knee and is expected to train late this week or early next week. Rachele will be sidelined again this week but is not expected to miss any more matches thereafter with his hip injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Adams Corked thigh Test Jarrod Berry Hamstring Test Jaxon Prior Quad Test Daniel Rich Hamstring Test Dayne Zorko Hamstring Test Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

It should be a clean bill of health for the Lions ahead of hosting Gold Coast on Saturday night. Zorko, Rich, Berry, Prior and Adams all took part in Tuesday's light session. Adams did the least of the five, but that's often the case early in the week. All will take part in Thursday's main session to prove their fitness. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Foot 5-9 weeks David Cuningham Knee TBC Ed Curnow Hamstring TBC Will Hayes Suspended Round 21 Caleb Marchbank Knee 1-2 weeks Jack Martin Calf Test Oscar McDonald Back Season Matt Owies Calf 1 week Luke Parks Foot Season Sam Philp Foot Season Zac Williams Calf 4-5 weeks Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues finally have some bodies returning. Martin and Owies are both closing on returns, while Mitch McGovern (hamstring) and Marc Pittonet (knee) made their long-awaited comebacks through the VFL over the weekend. However, veteran Ed Curnow was injured in his return at reserves level. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Thumb Test Charlie Dean Foot Season Jordan De Goey Quad Test Brodie Grundy Knee Test Harvey Harrison Hamstring 2 weeks Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Season Jack Madgen Thumb 2-3 weeks Reef McInnes Shoulder Season Isaac Quaynor H&S protocols Test Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Taylor Adams is set to be available after missing the win over Adelaide due to concussion protocols, while Quaynor is also on track to be fit to face Essendon after entering health and safety protocols. De Goey will need to be prove his fitness after missing the past two games due to a quad injury. Grundy is also closing in on a return after injuring his PCL on Anzac Day. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Calf Test Nik Cox Ankle 2-3 weeks Tom Cutler Quad 1 week Aaron Francis Hamstring Test Darcy Parish Calf 2-3 weeks Archie Perkins Calf Test Devon Smith Knee Indefinite Tex Wanganeen Foot Season Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bombers should regain Perkins for Sunday's clash against Collingwood, with the young gun having missed three straight wins due to his calf injury. Baldwin (calf) and Francis (hamstring) are also close to returns, almost certainly via the VFL. Ben Hobbs hurt his shoulder in the win over Gold Coast but played on, while Massimo D'Ambrosio featured in the VFL after his corked quad against Brisbane in round 17. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Amiss Kidney Inactive Joel Hamling Oblique TBA Alex Pearce Calf Test Sam Switkowski Back TBA Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Pearce completed a positive session on Sunday and the Dockers are confident he will be available after missing two matches, with a fitness test looming this week. The Dockers hope to have a timeframe for Switkowski and Hamling's returns next week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Concussion Test Francis Evans Knee Test Shaun Higgins Knee TBC Flynn Kroeger Glandular fever TBC Sam Menegola Concussion 1-2 weeks Tom Stewart Suspension Round 20 Cooper Whyte Groin TBC Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Parfitt is set to be available after a couple of false starts in the past fortnight after recovering from a broken hand. He was supposed to be available last weekend before entering the AFL’s health and safety protocols. Menegola’s frustrating season has hit another hurdle due to the concussion he copped in the tackle that led to Will Hayes’ suspension. Higgins is still working his way back from an arthroscope on his knee, while Evans is a chance to be available after injuring his knee during his five-goal performance against Casey in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee Season Alex Davies Knee Test Joel Jeffrey Knee Season Ben King Knee Season Wil Powell Ankle Season Mal Rosas jnr Hamstring Test Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Rosas jnr is a week ahead of his original diagnosis and a chance to be available this weekend. His strained the hamstring against Richmond less than two weeks ago but has progressed well. Davies just has to get through main training on Wednesday afternoon to put his hand up.– Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Angwin Leg 5-6 weeks Jack Buckley Knee 2-3 weeks Finn Callaghan Foot TBC Brent Daniels Hamstring TBC Phil Davis Hamstring Season Matt de Boer Concussion TBC Josh Fahey Shoulder Season Bobby Hill Testicular cancer Indefinite Connor Idun Foot 4-6 weeks Josh Kelly Concussion 1 week Adam Kennedy Concussion Test Harry Perryman Ribs TBC Conor Stone Hamstring 2-3 weeks Lachie Whitfield Hip Test Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Kelly will miss Sunday's match against Carlton due to concussion protocols and Idun may not make it back this season after breaking his foot. After missing last week's game against Brisbane Whitfield will need to prove his fitness. Kennedy should return from concussion. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachlan Bramble Back Season Tyler Brockman Shoulder Season Connor Downie Hamstring Test Sam Frost Knee Season Seamus Mitchell Abkle Season Chad Wingard Hamstring Season James Worpel Shoulder Season Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Wingard was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury last week, joining Frost who has taken longer than first thought to recover from the knee injury that has sidelined him since before the mid-season bye. Jack Gunston has missed the past fortnight due to personal reasons but the club is hopeful he will return for Saturday’s game against North Melbourne in Hobart. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Howes Foot Test Jake Lever Shoulder Test Tom McDonald Ankle 6-8 weeks Clayton Oliver Thumb Test Harrison Petty H&S protocols Test Deakyn Smith Jaw 3 weeks Joel Smith Ankle 1 week Daniel Turner Face Test Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons will put star duo Lever and Oliver through fitness tests later this week to determine their availability for Saturday night's clash with the Dogs. Howes and Turner should finally return through the VFL, while Petty will clear the AFL's health and safety protocols. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Shoulder Season Charlie Comben Leg 1 week Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Aaron Hall Quad Test Kyron Hayden Groin 1 week Nick Larkey Heel Test Will Phillips Illness Season Jared Polec Foot Season Tristan Xerri Shoulder Season Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will put Larkey through a fitness test later this week to determine his availability for Saturday's clash with the Hawks, but it appears unlikely he will play. However, Hall should return while Comben and Hayden are closing on comebacks. Jackson Archer (hip) and Kayne Turner (concussion) returned through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Dumont Calf Assess Orazio Fantasia Quad Assess Lachie Jones Hamstring Assess Scott Lycett Shoulder TBC Jake Pasini Knee Season Josh Sinn Groin Assess Brynn Teakle Collarbone Assess Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Lycett has left hospital and is recovering after a procedure to wash out his shoulder, which showed signs of potential infection. The ruckman will require a course of antibiotics and doesn't have a timeline to return yet. Fellow ruckman Teakle is expected to be available after training fully last week, alongside Fantasia, Dumont and Jones. Sinn will push for a SANFL return after a long lay-off. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER Mate Colina H&S Protocols Test Josh Gibcus Shoulder Test Kane Lambert Achilles/hip 3-4 weeks Tom Lynch Hamstring 1-2 weeks Dustin Martin Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jack Ross Knee Test Ivan Soldo Thumb 1-2 weeks Sydney Stack Cheekbone Test Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Richmond has already ruled out star pair Lynch and Martin, who suffered hamstring injuries in rounds 16 and 17 respectively. Gibcus was subbed off with a shoulder complaint but is a chance to hold his spot, while Soldo is likely to return following a week on the sidelines. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hunter Clark Nasal fracture Test Nick Coffield ACL Season Jack Hayes Knee Season Dougal Howard Knee 1-2 weeks Daniel McKenzie Calf 4-6 weeks Paddy Ryder Calf 4-6 weeks Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Ryder might have played his final game of the season after straining his calf against the Western Bulldogs last Friday night. The loss of the veteran ruckman is a major blow for the Saints. McKenzie is also facing a race against the clock to be fit in time to play again this season after straining his calf again. Clark is a chance to return for the trip to Western Australia to face West Coast after suffering a broken nose against Carlton in round 16. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Peter Ladhams Thumb 3 weeks Sam Naismith Knee Season Colin O'Riordan Hip TBC Marc Sheather Ankle TBC Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Sheather is still non-weight bearing and will see his surgeon this week after suffering the injury six weeks ago. O'Riordan is still not running and can only strengthen the muscles around the hip. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot Inactive Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Luke Edwards Groin Inactive Tom Joyce Ankle TBC Tim Kelly Thigh Test Jeremy McGovern Ribs TBC Nic Naitanui Knee TBC Jack Petruccelle Hamstring Test Dom Sheed Shins Season Connor West Achilles Test Elliot Yeo Hamstring Test Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Naitanui's immediate prospects will be decided after the weekend, with the possibility his knee injury could force him to the sidelines for the rest of the season. Yeo is a chance to return this week after training with the main group on Tuesday. Kelly is sore and didn't train as he recovers from a corked thigh. Petruccelle and West have made good progress early this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hayden Crozier Ankle 2-3 weeks Caleb Daniel Knee 1-2 weeks Taylor Duryea Knee 2-3 weeks Charlie Parker Hamstring 4-6 weeks Anthony Scott Concussion Test Mitch Wallis Foot Season Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The four Dogs who were unavailable for last week through health and safety protocols will be up for selection this week, but Daniel, Duryea and Crozier remain out of action. The club is working through Scott's return from concussion protocols. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list