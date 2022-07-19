THE LATEST on Sam Menegola, Paddy Ryder, Jake Lever and more.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Andrew McPherson  Knee  Season
 Josh Rachele  Hip  1 week
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Season
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

McPherson suffered damage to his left posterior cruciate ligament in the SANFL and will be in a brace for the next four to six weeks, ending his season. Brown is experiencing discomfort in his knee and is expected to train late this week or early next week. Rachele will be sidelined again this week but is not expected to miss any more matches thereafter with his hip injury. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marcus Adams  Corked thigh  Test
 Jarrod Berry  Hamstring  Test
 Jaxon Prior  Quad  Test
 Daniel Rich  Hamstring  Test
 Dayne Zorko  Hamstring  Test
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

It should be a clean bill of health for the Lions ahead of hosting Gold Coast on Saturday night. Zorko, Rich, Berry, Prior and Adams all took part in Tuesday's light session. Adams did the least of the five, but that's often the case early in the week. All will take part in Thursday's main session to prove their fitness.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Foot  5-9 weeks
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Ed Curnow  Hamstring  TBC
 Will Hayes  Suspended  Round 21
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Season
 Matt Owies  Calf  1 week
 Luke Parks  Foot  Season
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Zac Williams  Calf  4-5 weeks
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues finally have some bodies returning. Martin and Owies are both closing on returns, while Mitch McGovern (hamstring) and Marc Pittonet (knee) made their long-awaited comebacks through the VFL over the weekend. However, veteran Ed Curnow was injured in his return at reserves level. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Begg  Thumb  Test
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Jordan De Goey  Quad  Test
 Brodie Grundy  Knee  Test
 Harvey Harrison  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Season
 Jack Madgen  Thumb  2-3 weeks
 Reef McInnes  Shoulder  Season
 Isaac Quaynor  H&S protocols  Test
 Tom Wilson  Back  Season
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Taylor Adams is set to be available after missing the win over Adelaide due to concussion protocols, while Quaynor is also on track to be fit to face Essendon after entering health and safety protocols. De Goey will need to be prove his fitness after missing the past two games due to a quad injury. Grundy is also closing in on a return after injuring his PCL on Anzac Day. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Calf  Test
 Nik Cox  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Tom Cutler  Quad  1 week
 Aaron Francis  Hamstring  Test
 Darcy Parish  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Archie Perkins  Calf  Test
 Devon Smith  Knee  Indefinite
 Tex Wanganeen  Foot  Season
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bombers should regain Perkins for Sunday's clash against Collingwood, with the young gun having missed three straight wins due to his calf injury. Baldwin (calf) and Francis (hamstring) are also close to returns, almost certainly via the VFL. Ben Hobbs hurt his shoulder in the win over Gold Coast but played on, while Massimo D'Ambrosio featured in the VFL after his corked quad against Brisbane in round 17. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Amiss  Kidney  Inactive
 Joel Hamling  Oblique  TBA
 Alex Pearce  Calf  Test
 Sam Switkowski  Back  TBA
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Pearce completed a positive session on Sunday and the Dockers are confident he will be available after missing two matches, with a fitness test looming this week. The Dockers hope to have a timeframe for Switkowski and Hamling's returns next week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Toby Conway  Concussion  Test
 Francis Evans  Knee  Test
 Shaun Higgins  Knee  TBC
 Flynn Kroeger  Glandular fever  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Tom Stewart  Suspension  Round 20
 Cooper Whyte  Groin  TBC
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Parfitt is set to be available after a couple of false starts in the past fortnight after recovering from a broken hand. He was supposed to be available last weekend before entering the AFL’s health and safety protocols. Menegola’s frustrating season has hit another hurdle due to the concussion he copped in the tackle that led to Will Hayes’ suspension. Higgins is still working his way back from an arthroscope on his knee, while Evans is a chance to be available after injuring his knee during his five-goal performance against Casey in the VFL. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Alex Davies  Knee  Test
 Joel Jeffrey  Knee  Season
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Wil Powell  Ankle  Season
 Mal Rosas jnr  Hamstring  Test
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
 Lachie Weller  Knee  Season
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Rosas jnr is a week ahead of his original diagnosis and a chance to be available this weekend. His strained the hamstring against Richmond less than two weeks ago but has progressed well. Davies just has to get through main training on Wednesday afternoon to put his hand up. Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Angwin  Leg  5-6 weeks
 Jack Buckley  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Finn Callaghan  Foot  TBC
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  TBC
 Phil Davis  Hamstring   Season
 Matt de Boer  Concussion  TBC
 Josh Fahey  Shoulder  Season
 Bobby Hill  Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Connor Idun  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Josh Kelly  Concussion  1 week
 Adam Kennedy  Concussion  Test
 Harry Perryman  Ribs  TBC
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Lachie Whitfield  Hip   Test
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Kelly will miss Sunday's match against Carlton due to concussion protocols and Idun may not make it back this season after breaking his foot. After missing last week's game against Brisbane Whitfield will need to prove his fitness. Kennedy should return from concussion. Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachlan Bramble  Back  Season
 Tyler Brockman  Shoulder  Season
 Connor Downie  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Frost  Knee  Season
 Seamus Mitchell  Abkle  Season
 Chad Wingard  Hamstring  Season
James Worpel  Shoulder  Season
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Wingard was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury last week, joining Frost who has taken longer than first thought to recover from the knee injury that has sidelined him since before the mid-season bye. Jack Gunston has missed the past fortnight due to personal reasons but the club is hopeful he will return for Saturday’s game against North Melbourne in Hobart. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Blake Howes  Foot  Test
 Jake Lever  Shoulder  Test
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Clayton Oliver  Thumb  Test
 Harrison Petty  H&S protocols  Test
 Deakyn Smith  Jaw  3 weeks
 Joel Smith  Ankle  1 week
 Daniel Turner  Face  Test
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons will put star duo Lever and Oliver through fitness tests later this week to determine their availability for Saturday night's clash with the Dogs. Howes and Turner should finally return through the VFL, while Petty will clear the AFL's health and safety protocols.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  Season
 Charlie Comben  Leg  1 week
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Aaron Hall  Quad  Test
 Kyron Hayden  Groin   1 week
 Nick Larkey  Heel  Test
 Will Phillips  Illness  Season
 Jared Polec  Foot  Season
 Tristan Xerri  Shoulder  Season
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will put Larkey through a fitness test later this week to determine his availability for Saturday's clash with the Hawks, but it appears unlikely he will play. However, Hall should return while Comben and Hayden are closing on comebacks. Jackson Archer (hip) and Kayne Turner (concussion) returned through the VFL last week. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Dumont  Calf  Assess
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  Assess
 Lachie Jones  Hamstring  Assess
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  TBC
 Jake Pasini  Knee  Season
 Josh Sinn  Groin  Assess
 Brynn Teakle  Collarbone  Assess
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Lycett has left hospital and is recovering after a procedure to wash out his shoulder, which showed signs of potential infection. The ruckman will require a course of antibiotics and doesn't have a timeline to return yet. Fellow ruckman Teakle is expected to be available after training fully last week, alongside Fantasia, Dumont and Jones. Sinn will push for a SANFL return after a long lay-off. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER     
 Mate Colina  H&S Protocols  Test
 Josh Gibcus  Shoulder  Test
 Kane Lambert  Achilles/hip  3-4 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Dustin Martin  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jack Ross  Knee  Test
 Ivan Soldo  Thumb  1-2 weeks
 Sydney Stack  Cheekbone  Test
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Richmond has already ruled out star pair Lynch and Martin, who suffered hamstring injuries in rounds 16 and 17 respectively. Gibcus was subbed off with a shoulder complaint but is a chance to hold his spot, while Soldo is likely to return following a week on the sidelines. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hunter Clark  Nasal fracture  Test
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Dougal Howard  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Daniel McKenzie  Calf  4-6 weeks
 Paddy Ryder  Calf  4-6 weeks
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Ryder might have played his final game of the season after straining his calf against the Western Bulldogs last Friday night. The loss of the veteran ruckman is a major blow for the Saints. McKenzie is also facing a race against the clock to be fit in time to play again this season after straining his calf again. Clark is a chance to return for the trip to Western Australia to face West Coast after suffering a broken nose against Carlton in round 16. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Peter Ladhams  Thumb  3 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Colin O'Riordan  Hip  TBC
 Marc Sheather  Ankle  TBC
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Sheather is still non-weight bearing and will see his surgeon this week after suffering the injury six weeks ago. O'Riordan is still not running and can only strengthen the muscles around the hip. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  Inactive
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Luke Edwards  Groin  Inactive
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  TBC
 Tim Kelly  Thigh  Test
 Jeremy McGovern  Ribs  TBC
 Nic Naitanui  Knee  TBC
 Jack Petruccelle   Hamstring  Test
 Dom Sheed  Shins  Season
 Connor West  Achilles  Test
 Elliot Yeo  Hamstring  Test
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Naitanui's immediate prospects will be decided after the weekend, with the possibility his knee injury could force him to the sidelines for the rest of the season. Yeo is a chance to return this week after training with the main group on Tuesday. Kelly is sore and didn't train as he recovers from a corked thigh. Petruccelle and West have made good progress early this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hayden Crozier  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Caleb Daniel  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Taylor Duryea  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Charlie Parker  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Anthony Scott  Concussion  Test
 Mitch Wallis  Foot  Season
Updated: July 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The four Dogs who were unavailable for last week through health and safety protocols will be up for selection this week, but Daniel, Duryea and Crozier remain out of action. The club is working through Scott's return from concussion protocols. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 