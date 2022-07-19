THE LATEST on Sam Menegola, Paddy Ryder, Jake Lever and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round 18.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Andrew McPherson
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Rachele
|Hip
|1 week
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Season
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
McPherson suffered damage to his left posterior cruciate ligament in the SANFL and will be in a brace for the next four to six weeks, ending his season. Brown is experiencing discomfort in his knee and is expected to train late this week or early next week. Rachele will be sidelined again this week but is not expected to miss any more matches thereafter with his hip injury. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marcus Adams
|Corked thigh
|Test
|Jarrod Berry
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jaxon Prior
|Quad
|Test
|Daniel Rich
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dayne Zorko
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
It should be a clean bill of health for the Lions ahead of hosting Gold Coast on Saturday night. Zorko, Rich, Berry, Prior and Adams all took part in Tuesday's light session. Adams did the least of the five, but that's often the case early in the week. All will take part in Thursday's main session to prove their fitness. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Foot
|5-9 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Ed Curnow
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Will Hayes
|Suspended
|Round 21
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Season
|Matt Owies
|Calf
|1 week
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues finally have some bodies returning. Martin and Owies are both closing on returns, while Mitch McGovern (hamstring) and Marc Pittonet (knee) made their long-awaited comebacks through the VFL over the weekend. However, veteran Ed Curnow was injured in his return at reserves level. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Thumb
|Test
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Jordan De Goey
|Quad
|Test
|Brodie Grundy
|Knee
|Test
|Harvey Harrison
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jack Madgen
|Thumb
|2-3 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Shoulder
|Season
|Isaac Quaynor
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Taylor Adams is set to be available after missing the win over Adelaide due to concussion protocols, while Quaynor is also on track to be fit to face Essendon after entering health and safety protocols. De Goey will need to be prove his fitness after missing the past two games due to a quad injury. Grundy is also closing in on a return after injuring his PCL on Anzac Day. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Calf
|Test
|Nik Cox
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Cutler
|Quad
|1 week
|Aaron Francis
|Hamstring
|Test
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Archie Perkins
|Calf
|Test
|Devon Smith
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Tex Wanganeen
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
The Bombers should regain Perkins for Sunday's clash against Collingwood, with the young gun having missed three straight wins due to his calf injury. Baldwin (calf) and Francis (hamstring) are also close to returns, almost certainly via the VFL. Ben Hobbs hurt his shoulder in the win over Gold Coast but played on, while Massimo D'Ambrosio featured in the VFL after his corked quad against Brisbane in round 17. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Amiss
|Kidney
|Inactive
|Joel Hamling
|Oblique
|TBA
|Alex Pearce
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Switkowski
|Back
|TBA
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Pearce completed a positive session on Sunday and the Dockers are confident he will be available after missing two matches, with a fitness test looming this week. The Dockers hope to have a timeframe for Switkowski and Hamling's returns next week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Conway
|Concussion
|Test
|Francis Evans
|Knee
|Test
|Shaun Higgins
|Knee
|TBC
|Flynn Kroeger
|Glandular fever
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Stewart
|Suspension
|Round 20
|Cooper Whyte
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Parfitt is set to be available after a couple of false starts in the past fortnight after recovering from a broken hand. He was supposed to be available last weekend before entering the AFL’s health and safety protocols. Menegola’s frustrating season has hit another hurdle due to the concussion he copped in the tackle that led to Will Hayes’ suspension. Higgins is still working his way back from an arthroscope on his knee, while Evans is a chance to be available after injuring his knee during his five-goal performance against Casey in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Alex Davies
|Knee
|Test
|Joel Jeffrey
|Knee
|Season
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Wil Powell
|Ankle
|Season
|Mal Rosas jnr
|Hamstring
|Test
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Rosas jnr is a week ahead of his original diagnosis and a chance to be available this weekend. His strained the hamstring against Richmond less than two weeks ago but has progressed well. Davies just has to get through main training on Wednesday afternoon to put his hand up.– Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Angwin
|Leg
|5-6 weeks
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Finn Callaghan
|Foot
|TBC
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|Season
|Matt de Boer
|Concussion
|TBC
|Josh Fahey
|Shoulder
|Season
|Bobby Hill
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Connor Idun
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Josh Kelly
|Concussion
|1 week
|Adam Kennedy
|Concussion
|Test
|Harry Perryman
|Ribs
|TBC
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Whitfield
|Hip
|Test
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Kelly will miss Sunday's match against Carlton due to concussion protocols and Idun may not make it back this season after breaking his foot. After missing last week's game against Brisbane Whitfield will need to prove his fitness. Kennedy should return from concussion. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachlan Bramble
|Back
|Season
|Tyler Brockman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Connor Downie
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Frost
|Knee
|Season
|Seamus Mitchell
|Abkle
|Season
|Chad Wingard
|Hamstring
|Season
|James Worpel
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Wingard was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury last week, joining Frost who has taken longer than first thought to recover from the knee injury that has sidelined him since before the mid-season bye. Jack Gunston has missed the past fortnight due to personal reasons but the club is hopeful he will return for Saturday’s game against North Melbourne in Hobart. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Blake Howes
|Foot
|Test
|Jake Lever
|Shoulder
|Test
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Clayton Oliver
|Thumb
|Test
|Harrison Petty
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Deakyn Smith
|Jaw
|3 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Ankle
|1 week
|Daniel Turner
|Face
|Test
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons will put star duo Lever and Oliver through fitness tests later this week to determine their availability for Saturday night's clash with the Dogs. Howes and Turner should finally return through the VFL, while Petty will clear the AFL's health and safety protocols. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|1 week
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Aaron Hall
|Quad
|Test
|Kyron Hayden
|Groin
|1 week
|Nick Larkey
|Heel
|Test
|Will Phillips
|Illness
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|Season
|Tristan Xerri
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will put Larkey through a fitness test later this week to determine his availability for Saturday's clash with the Hawks, but it appears unlikely he will play. However, Hall should return while Comben and Hayden are closing on comebacks. Jackson Archer (hip) and Kayne Turner (concussion) returned through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Dumont
|Calf
|Assess
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|Assess
|Lachie Jones
|Hamstring
|Assess
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jake Pasini
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Groin
|Assess
|Brynn Teakle
|Collarbone
|Assess
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Lycett has left hospital and is recovering after a procedure to wash out his shoulder, which showed signs of potential infection. The ruckman will require a course of antibiotics and doesn't have a timeline to return yet. Fellow ruckman Teakle is expected to be available after training fully last week, alongside Fantasia, Dumont and Jones. Sinn will push for a SANFL return after a long lay-off. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|Mate Colina
|H&S Protocols
|Test
|Josh Gibcus
|Shoulder
|Test
|Kane Lambert
|Achilles/hip
|3-4 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Ross
|Knee
|Test
|Ivan Soldo
|Thumb
|1-2 weeks
|Sydney Stack
|Cheekbone
|Test
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Richmond has already ruled out star pair Lynch and Martin, who suffered hamstring injuries in rounds 16 and 17 respectively. Gibcus was subbed off with a shoulder complaint but is a chance to hold his spot, while Soldo is likely to return following a week on the sidelines. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hunter Clark
|Nasal fracture
|Test
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Dougal Howard
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Daniel McKenzie
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Paddy Ryder
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Ryder might have played his final game of the season after straining his calf against the Western Bulldogs last Friday night. The loss of the veteran ruckman is a major blow for the Saints. McKenzie is also facing a race against the clock to be fit in time to play again this season after straining his calf again. Clark is a chance to return for the trip to Western Australia to face West Coast after suffering a broken nose against Carlton in round 16. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Peter Ladhams
|Thumb
|3 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Colin O'Riordan
|Hip
|TBC
|Marc Sheather
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Sheather is still non-weight bearing and will see his surgeon this week after suffering the injury six weeks ago. O'Riordan is still not running and can only strengthen the muscles around the hip. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|Inactive
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|Inactive
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tim Kelly
|Thigh
|Test
|Jeremy McGovern
|Ribs
|TBC
|Nic Naitanui
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dom Sheed
|Shins
|Season
|Connor West
|Achilles
|Test
|Elliot Yeo
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Naitanui's immediate prospects will be decided after the weekend, with the possibility his knee injury could force him to the sidelines for the rest of the season. Yeo is a chance to return this week after training with the main group on Tuesday. Kelly is sore and didn't train as he recovers from a corked thigh. Petruccelle and West have made good progress early this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hayden Crozier
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Caleb Daniel
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Taylor Duryea
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Charlie Parker
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Anthony Scott
|Concussion
|Test
|Mitch Wallis
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: July 19, 2022
Early prognosis
The four Dogs who were unavailable for last week through health and safety protocols will be up for selection this week, but Daniel, Duryea and Crozier remain out of action. The club is working through Scott's return from concussion protocols. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list