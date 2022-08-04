Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

THIS is the week that Collingwood's remarkable 10-match winning streak comes to an end, according to our tipsters.

In fact, not one of our experts is picking the Magpies against reigning premier Melbourne in their blockbuster Friday night battle. Time will tell if we all have eggs on our faces.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND PLAY NOW

Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs are favoured to beat Fremantle and keep their top-eight hopes alive, Hawthorn has the edge over Gold Coast in Tassie and West Coast will give the retiring Josh Kennedy a fond farewell at Optus Stadium.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

Check out the R21 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

JOSH GABELICH

Melbourne – 24 points

Gold Coast

Essendon

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Brisbane

West Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 121

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - nine points

Hawthorn

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Richmond

Sydney

Brisbane

West Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 120

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - 23 points

Gold Coast

Essendon

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Brisbane

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 119

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne - 26 points

Hawthorn

Essendon

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Richmond

Sydney

Brisbane

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 118

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne – 21 points

Gold Coast

Essendon

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Brisbane

West Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 118

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne - 36 points

Hawthorn

Essendon

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Richmond

Sydney

Brisbane

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 117

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 12 points

Gold Coast

Essendon

Fremantle

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Brisbane

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 117

DAMIAN BARRETT

Melbourne - 28 points

Hawthorn

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Brisbane

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 115

KANE CORNES

Melbourne - 20 points

Gold Coast

Essendon

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Brisbane

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 114

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne - 21 points

Hawthorn

Essendon

Fremantle

Geelong

Richmond

Sydney

Brisbane

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 112

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne – 14 points

Hawthorn

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Richmond

Sydney

Brisbane

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 111

MITCH ROBINSON

Melbourne - 20 points

Hawthorn

Essendon

Fremantle

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Brisbane

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 109

TOTALS

Melbourne 12-0 Collingwood

Hawthorn 7-5 Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney 3-9 Essendon

Western Bulldogs 8-4 Fremantle

Geelong 12-0 St Kilda

Port Adelaide 7-5 Richmond

North Melbourne 0-12 Sydney

Brisbane 12-0 Carlton

West Coast 7-5 Adelaide