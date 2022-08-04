THIS is the week that Collingwood's remarkable 10-match winning streak comes to an end, according to our tipsters.
In fact, not one of our experts is picking the Magpies against reigning premier Melbourne in their blockbuster Friday night battle. Time will tell if we all have eggs on our faces.
Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs are favoured to beat Fremantle and keep their top-eight hopes alive, Hawthorn has the edge over Gold Coast in Tassie and West Coast will give the retiring Josh Kennedy a fond farewell at Optus Stadium.
Check out all our experts' tips below.
JOSH GABELICH
Melbourne – 24 points
Gold Coast
Essendon
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 121
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne - nine points
Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Richmond
Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 120
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne - 23 points
Gold Coast
Essendon
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Brisbane
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 119
SARAH OLLE
Melbourne - 26 points
Hawthorn
Essendon
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Richmond
Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 118
MICHAEL WHITING
Melbourne – 21 points
Gold Coast
Essendon
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 118
MATTHEW LLOYD
Melbourne - 36 points
Hawthorn
Essendon
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Richmond
Sydney
Brisbane
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 117
CALLUM TWOMEY
Melbourne - 12 points
Gold Coast
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Brisbane
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 117
DAMIAN BARRETT
Melbourne - 28 points
Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Brisbane
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 115
KANE CORNES
Melbourne - 20 points
Gold Coast
Essendon
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 114
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Melbourne - 21 points
Hawthorn
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Richmond
Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 112
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne – 14 points
Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Richmond
Sydney
Brisbane
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 111
MITCH ROBINSON
Melbourne - 20 points
Hawthorn
Essendon
Fremantle
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Brisbane
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 109
TOTALS
Melbourne 12-0 Collingwood
Hawthorn 7-5 Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney 3-9 Essendon
Western Bulldogs 8-4 Fremantle
Geelong 12-0 St Kilda
Port Adelaide 7-5 Richmond
North Melbourne 0-12 Sydney
Brisbane 12-0 Carlton
West Coast 7-5 Adelaide