GEELONG has continued its load management of Joel Selwood, resting its skipper for Saturday night's clash against St Kilda, while Port Adelaide will be without forwards Todd Marshall and Mitch Georgiades to face Richmond.

In other Thursday night team news Adam Treloar is back for the Western Bulldogs, while Alex Keath has been recalled in place of in-form Ryan Gardner, who will miss facing Fremantle through injury.

Selwood is being 'managed' by the Cats for a third time this season, while ruckman Rhys Stanley returns to form a one-two punch with Jon Ceglar.

The Saints have recalled full-back Dougal Howard to take on Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron after he missed the past month with a knee injury.

Port will miss two of its main forwards – Marshall through health and safety protocols and Georgiades through omission – but regain Dan Houston.

The Tigers, fighting for a spot in the eight, have rested last week's milestone man Shane Edwards, while recalling first-year defender Josh Gibcus.

While another team fighting to make finals, the Bulldogs, have recalled some firepower, Fremantle has made two changes, dropping Liam Henry and Travis Colyer.

Travis Colyer in action during round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Friday night's blockbuster at the MCG sees two stable teams, with just one inclusion apiece for Collingwood and Melbourne.

The Magpies regain Brody Mihocek, while the Demons have recalled Ben Brown at the expense of Sam Weideman.

Interim coach Mark McVeigh put his Greater Western Sydney players on notice last week, but has made just three changes to the team belted by Sydney to face Essendon.

Co-captain Stephen Coniglio is back, along with Jake Riccardi, while former No.4 draft pick Lachie Ash is among three omissions.

The Bombers have been boosted by the return of Darcy Parish from injury and Andrew McGrath from health and safety protocols.

Andrew McGrath (left) and Darcy Parish look on during round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brandon Ellis has overcome a shoulder injury to reclaim his place in a Gold Coast team that takes on a Hawthorn outfit in Launceston on Saturday that has recalled Jarman Impey among three changes.

In Sunday's crunch clash at the Gabba, Carlton has recalled Caleb Marchbank at the expense of Lachie Plowman, while Daniel Rich and Brandon Starcevich are both back to give Brisbane a full-strength defensive unit.

Sydney has dropped young forward Joel Amartey for its match against North Melbourne, naming both Logan McDonald and Peter Ladhams on an extended bench.

The Kangaroos get Aaron Hall, Aidan Corr and Paul Curtisback from health and safety protocols.

In Josh Kennedy's farewell match at Optus Stadium, West Coast has lost speedster Jack Petruccelle to a hamstring injury, while Adelaide has made no changes to the team that defeated Carlton last week, adding Billy Frampton among three new faces to its 26-man team.

Friday, August 5

Melbourne v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: B.Brown

Out: S.Weideman (omitted), K.Chandler (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: K.Chandler (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Mihocek

Out: T.Adams (groin), T.Bianco (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Carmichael (replaced T.Adams at half-time)

Saturday, August 6

Hawthorn v Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Impey, D.Grainger-Barras, J.Serong

Out: C.Jiath (suspension), J.Morris (shoulder), M.Lewis (knee), J.Blanck (managed)

Last week's sub: E.Jeka (replaced J.Morris at half-time)

GOLD COAST

In: B.Ellis, A.Davies

Out: R.Atkins (omitted), O.Markov (omitted), H.Oea (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: H.Oea (unused)

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Coniglio, K.Briggs, J.Riccardi

Out: L.Ash (omitted), X.O'Halloran (omitted), C.Brown (omitted), J.Wehr (calf)

Last week's sub: L.Keeffe (unused)

ESSENDON

In: D.Parish, A.McGrath

Out: J.Caldwell (calf), M.D'Ambrosio (omitted), J.Menzie (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Menzie (replaced J.Caldwell in the third quarter)

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Keath, A.Treloar, S.Darcy

Out: B.Khamis (omitted), M.Hannan (omitted), R.McComb (omitted), R.Gardner (calf)

Last week's sub: L.McNeil (unused)

FREMANTLE

In: D.Tucker, N.O'Driscoll

Out: L.Henry (omitted), T.Colyer (omitted), B.Banfield (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Banfield (unused)

Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GEELONG

In: R.Stanley

Out: J.Selwood (managed), G.Rohan (concussion)

Last week's sub: B.Parfitt (replaced G.Rohan)

ST KILDA

In: D.Howard

Out: J.Lienert (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Byrnes (unused)

Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: D.Houston, B.Teakle

Out: L.Jones (hamstring), T.Marshall (HS Protocol), M.Georgiades (omitted)

Last week's sub: W.Drew (unused)

RICHMOND

In: J.Gibcus

Out: S.Edwards (managed), D.Grimes (hamstring)

Last week's sub: M.Rioli jnr (replaced D.Grimes in the third quarter)

Sunday, August 7

North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Corr, La.Young, P.Curtis, J.Goater, F.Perez, A.Hall

Out: A.Bonar (omitted), P.Spicer (omitted), J.Archer (hip)

Last week's sub: J.Walker (unused)

SYDNEY

In: M.Roberts, L.McDonald, P.Ladhams, B.Ronke

Out: J.Amartey (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Kennedy (unused)

Brisbane v Carlton at the Gabba, 3.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Rich, B.Starcevich, K.Lohmann, J.Prior

Out: N.Cockatoo (omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Fort (replaced Z.Bailey during the second quarter)

CARLTON

In: C.Marchbank, J.Martin, L.Fogarty, P.Dow, B.Kemp, J.Newnes

Out: M.Kennedy (concussion), N.Newman (knee), L.Plowman (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Silvagni (replaced C.Durdin in the second quarter)

West Coast v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Kennedy, Z.Langdon, S.Petrevski-Seton, R.Bazzo, J.Nelson, G.Clark

Out: J.Petruccelle (hamstring), C.West (wrist), J.Culley (suspension)

Last week's sub: H.Dixon (replaced J.Culley in the fourth quarter)

ADELAIDE

In: B.Frampton, J.Hately, L.Sholl

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: B.Davis (unused)