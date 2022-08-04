GEELONG has continued its load management of Joel Selwood, resting its skipper for Saturday night's clash against St Kilda, while Port Adelaide will be without forwards Todd Marshall and Mitch Georgiades to face Richmond.
In other Thursday night team news Adam Treloar is back for the Western Bulldogs, while Alex Keath has been recalled in place of in-form Ryan Gardner, who will miss facing Fremantle through injury.
Selwood is being 'managed' by the Cats for a third time this season, while ruckman Rhys Stanley returns to form a one-two punch with Jon Ceglar.
The Saints have recalled full-back Dougal Howard to take on Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron after he missed the past month with a knee injury.
Port will miss two of its main forwards – Marshall through health and safety protocols and Georgiades through omission – but regain Dan Houston.
The Tigers, fighting for a spot in the eight, have rested last week's milestone man Shane Edwards, while recalling first-year defender Josh Gibcus.
While another team fighting to make finals, the Bulldogs, have recalled some firepower, Fremantle has made two changes, dropping Liam Henry and Travis Colyer.
Friday night's blockbuster at the MCG sees two stable teams, with just one inclusion apiece for Collingwood and Melbourne.
The Magpies regain Brody Mihocek, while the Demons have recalled Ben Brown at the expense of Sam Weideman.
Interim coach Mark McVeigh put his Greater Western Sydney players on notice last week, but has made just three changes to the team belted by Sydney to face Essendon.
Co-captain Stephen Coniglio is back, along with Jake Riccardi, while former No.4 draft pick Lachie Ash is among three omissions.
The Bombers have been boosted by the return of Darcy Parish from injury and Andrew McGrath from health and safety protocols.
Brandon Ellis has overcome a shoulder injury to reclaim his place in a Gold Coast team that takes on a Hawthorn outfit in Launceston on Saturday that has recalled Jarman Impey among three changes.
In Sunday's crunch clash at the Gabba, Carlton has recalled Caleb Marchbank at the expense of Lachie Plowman, while Daniel Rich and Brandon Starcevich are both back to give Brisbane a full-strength defensive unit.
Sydney has dropped young forward Joel Amartey for its match against North Melbourne, naming both Logan McDonald and Peter Ladhams on an extended bench.
The Kangaroos get Aaron Hall, Aidan Corr and Paul Curtisback from health and safety protocols.
In Josh Kennedy's farewell match at Optus Stadium, West Coast has lost speedster Jack Petruccelle to a hamstring injury, while Adelaide has made no changes to the team that defeated Carlton last week, adding Billy Frampton among three new faces to its 26-man team.
Friday, August 5
Melbourne v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: B.Brown
Out: S.Weideman (omitted), K.Chandler (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: K.Chandler (unused)
COLLINGWOOD
In: B.Mihocek
Out: T.Adams (groin), T.Bianco (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Carmichael (replaced T.Adams at half-time)
Saturday, August 6
Hawthorn v Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Impey, D.Grainger-Barras, J.Serong
Out: C.Jiath (suspension), J.Morris (shoulder), M.Lewis (knee), J.Blanck (managed)
Last week's sub: E.Jeka (replaced J.Morris at half-time)
GOLD COAST
In: B.Ellis, A.Davies
Out: R.Atkins (omitted), O.Markov (omitted), H.Oea (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: H.Oea (unused)
Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: S.Coniglio, K.Briggs, J.Riccardi
Out: L.Ash (omitted), X.O'Halloran (omitted), C.Brown (omitted), J.Wehr (calf)
Last week's sub: L.Keeffe (unused)
ESSENDON
In: D.Parish, A.McGrath
Out: J.Caldwell (calf), M.D'Ambrosio (omitted), J.Menzie (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J.Menzie (replaced J.Caldwell in the third quarter)
Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Keath, A.Treloar, S.Darcy
Out: B.Khamis (omitted), M.Hannan (omitted), R.McComb (omitted), R.Gardner (calf)
Last week's sub: L.McNeil (unused)
FREMANTLE
In: D.Tucker, N.O'Driscoll
Out: L.Henry (omitted), T.Colyer (omitted), B.Banfield (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: B.Banfield (unused)
Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
GEELONG
In: R.Stanley
Out: J.Selwood (managed), G.Rohan (concussion)
Last week's sub: B.Parfitt (replaced G.Rohan)
ST KILDA
In: D.Howard
Out: J.Lienert (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)
Last week's sub: R.Byrnes (unused)
Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: D.Houston, B.Teakle
Out: L.Jones (hamstring), T.Marshall (HS Protocol), M.Georgiades (omitted)
Last week's sub: W.Drew (unused)
RICHMOND
In: J.Gibcus
Out: S.Edwards (managed), D.Grimes (hamstring)
Last week's sub: M.Rioli jnr (replaced D.Grimes in the third quarter)
Sunday, August 7
North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Corr, La.Young, P.Curtis, J.Goater, F.Perez, A.Hall
Out: A.Bonar (omitted), P.Spicer (omitted), J.Archer (hip)
Last week's sub: J.Walker (unused)
SYDNEY
In: M.Roberts, L.McDonald, P.Ladhams, B.Ronke
Out: J.Amartey (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Kennedy (unused)
Brisbane v Carlton at the Gabba, 3.20pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Rich, B.Starcevich, K.Lohmann, J.Prior
Out: N.Cockatoo (omitted)
Last week's sub: D.Fort (replaced Z.Bailey during the second quarter)
CARLTON
In: C.Marchbank, J.Martin, L.Fogarty, P.Dow, B.Kemp, J.Newnes
Out: M.Kennedy (concussion), N.Newman (knee), L.Plowman (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Silvagni (replaced C.Durdin in the second quarter)
West Coast v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.Kennedy, Z.Langdon, S.Petrevski-Seton, R.Bazzo, J.Nelson, G.Clark
Out: J.Petruccelle (hamstring), C.West (wrist), J.Culley (suspension)
Last week's sub: H.Dixon (replaced J.Culley in the fourth quarter)
ADELAIDE
In: B.Frampton, J.Hately, L.Sholl
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: B.Davis (unused)