SAM DARCY, the son of Western Bulldogs great Luke, will make his AFL debut for the club against Fremantle on Saturday.

Sam joined the Bulldogs as pick No.2 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft as a father-son selection, his dad Luke a former All-Australian and club best and fairest.

The 19-year-old will face the Dockers at Marvel Stadium, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The third generation has arrived.



Sam Darcy is ?? for his AFL debut. pic.twitter.com/UCo30qvmu0 — Western Bulldogs (@westernbulldogs) August 4, 2022

Sam, who stands at 205cm and weighs 94kg, is a third-generation Bulldog after his father and grandfather David.

He produced one of his best VFL performances of the season on Saturday, collecting 20 disposals and taking 14 marks against Werribee.

"I'm just unbelievably excited at the moment," Darcy said moments after coach Luke Beveridge announced his debut.

"I can't wait to run out with the boys on Saturday night."

The Bulldogs enter round 21 a game behind eighth-placed St Kilda with three home and away matches remaining in 2022.

They are set to regain Adam Treloar, who missed the round 20 loss to Geelong due to a calf injury.

"He'll train today," Beveridge told reporters.

"If he gets through training and feels good then he'll play so today's an important session for him."

Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli has been under an injury cloud due to a corked quad.

"He should be fine. He'll train today and he should be fine," Beveridge said.

"He got through the game no worries, but I don't think there's any concerns that he won't be picked in the 22."

Despite struggling since his return from injury in round 18, Josh Bruce – who has 14 disposals and no goals in three games – will line up against Freo.

Dropped for the trip to Geelong, Alex Keath is no certainty to return to AFL level this weekend.