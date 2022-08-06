Patrick Dangerfield greets fans after the R18 clash between Geelong and Carlton on July 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has made a third late change prior to its clash with St Kilda, with Patrick Dangerfield pulled from the side at the 11th hour with calf tightness.

Dangerfield was seen warming up but came from the field early, while the rest of his teammates completed the pre-game warm-ups.

He's been replaced in the selected side by Luke Dahlhaus, who plays his first game since round 14.

The 2016 Brownlow medallist also missed four games earlier in the season with a calf injury he sustained against Port Adelaide back in round 10.

Dangerfield joins Mark Blicavs (managed) and Jonathon Ceglar (medical sub) as the three late withdrawals from the selected side on Thursday evening.

Zach Tuohy and Sam Menegola also gained late reprieves earlier in the night.

St Kilda has gone in unchanged from the side selected on Thursday evening, with Zak Jones named as its medical sub.

Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Geelong: Patrick Dangerfield (calf), Mark Blicavs (managed) and Jonathon Ceglar replaced in selected side by Luke Dahlhaus, Sam Menegola and Zach Tuohy

St Kilda: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

Geelong: Jonathon Ceglar

St Kilda: Zak Jones

Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Port Adelaide: Riley Bonner

Richmond: Jason Castagna

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Toby McLean

Fremantle: Liam Henry

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Greater Western Sydney: Tanner Bruhn

Essendon: Massimo D'Ambrosio

Hawthorn v Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Hawthorn: James Blanck

Gold Coast: Rory Atkins

