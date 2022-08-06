GEELONG has made a third late change prior to its clash with St Kilda, with Patrick Dangerfield pulled from the side at the 11th hour with calf tightness.
Dangerfield was seen warming up but came from the field early, while the rest of his teammates completed the pre-game warm-ups.
He's been replaced in the selected side by Luke Dahlhaus, who plays his first game since round 14.
The 2016 Brownlow medallist also missed four games earlier in the season with a calf injury he sustained against Port Adelaide back in round 10.
Dangerfield joins Mark Blicavs (managed) and Jonathon Ceglar (medical sub) as the three late withdrawals from the selected side on Thursday evening.
Zach Tuohy and Sam Menegola also gained late reprieves earlier in the night.
St Kilda has gone in unchanged from the side selected on Thursday evening, with Zak Jones named as its medical sub.
Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Geelong: Patrick Dangerfield (calf), Mark Blicavs (managed) and Jonathon Ceglar replaced in selected side by Luke Dahlhaus, Sam Menegola and Zach Tuohy
St Kilda: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Jonathon Ceglar
St Kilda: Zak Jones
Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Port Adelaide: Riley Bonner
Richmond: Jason Castagna
Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Toby McLean
Fremantle: Liam Henry
Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Greater Western Sydney: Tanner Bruhn
Essendon: Massimo D'Ambrosio
Hawthorn v Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: James Blanck
Gold Coast: Rory Atkins
