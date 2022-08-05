CARLTON has confirmed five changes for Sunday's clash against Brisbane, with ruckman Marc Pittonet managed for the crunch game at the Gabba.

The Lions, meanwhile, have dropped wingman Mitch Robinson as one of two changes as they fight to keep touch with the top four, regaining Daniel Rich and Brandon Starcevich.

The seventh-placed Blues have recalled midfielder Paddy Dow close to finals for just his third game this season, while defender Lachie Plowman has been omitted and Corey Durdin managed.

With Pittonet managed and named as an emergency, Tom De Koning will be the sole recognised ruckman for the clash against big Lion Oscar McInerney, with support likely from Jack Silvagni.

Noah Balta and Jack Silvagni compete in the ruck during round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne has made four changes for Sunday's clash against Sydney, regaining Aidan Corr, Aaron Hall, Paul Curtis and Lachie Young from health and safety protocols.

Jackson Archer makes way with a hip injury, while Aiden Bonar, Phoenix Spicer and Kayne Turner have all been omitted for the clash at Marvel Stadium.

The Swans have made only one change, recalling young forward Logan McDonald at the expense of Joel Amartey.

West Coast has finalised three changes for Josh Kennedy's farewell game on Sunday against Adelaide, with Zac Langdon and Sam Petrevski-Seton joining the champion forward as inclusions.

The Crows have named an unchanged line-up for the clash at Optus Stadium after their win against Carlton in round 2o.

Earlier on Friday, Greater Western Sydney revised its team to face Essendon on Saturday, withdrawing Tim Taranto (possible concussion) and replacing him with Lachie Ash.

The Western Bulldogs also adjusted their 22 to face Fremantle on Saturday, replacing injured Norm Smith medallist Jason Johannisen with Laitham Vandermeer.

Friday, August 5

Melbourne v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: B.Brown

Out: S.Weideman (omitted), K.Chandler (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: K.Chandler (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Mihocek

Out: T.Adams (groin), T.Bianco (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Carmichael (replaced T.Adams at half-time)

Saturday, August 6

Hawthorn v Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Impey, D.Grainger-Barras, J.Serong

Out: C.Jiath (suspension), J.Morris (shoulder), M.Lewis (knee), J.Blanck (managed)

Last week's sub: E.Jeka (replaced J.Morris at half-time)

GOLD COAST

In: B.Ellis, A.Davies

Out: R.Atkins (omitted), O.Markov (omitted), H.Oea (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: H.Oea (unused)

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Coniglio, K.Briggs, J.Riccardi

Out: X.O'Halloran (omitted), C.Brown (omitted), J.Wehr (calf), T.Taranto (concussion)

Last week's sub: L.Keeffe (unused)

ESSENDON

In: D.Parish, A.McGrath

Out: J.Caldwell (calf), M.D'Ambrosio (omitted), J.Menzie (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Menzie (replaced J.Caldwell in the third quarter)

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Keath, A.Treloar, S.Darcy, L.Vandermeer

Out: B.Khamis (omitted), M.Hannan (omitted), R.McComb (omitted), R.Gardner (calf), J.Johannisen (ankle)

Last week's sub: L.McNeil (unused)

FREMANTLE

In: D.Tucker, N.O'Driscoll

Out: L.Henry (omitted), T.Colyer (omitted), B.Banfield (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Banfield (unused)

Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GEELONG

In: R.Stanley

Out: J.Selwood (managed), G.Rohan (concussion)

Last week's sub: B.Parfitt (replaced G.Rohan)

ST KILDA

In: D.Howard

Out: J.Lienert (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Byrnes (unused)

Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: D.Houston, B.Teakle

Out: L.Jones (hamstring), T.Marshall (HS Protocol), M.Georgiades (omitted)

Last week's sub: W.Drew (unused)

RICHMOND

In: J.Gibcus

Out: S.Edwards (managed), D.Grimes (hamstring)

Last week's sub: M.Rioli jnr (replaced D.Grimes in the third quarter)

Sunday, August 7

North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Corr, La.Young, P.Curtis, A.Hall

Out: A.Bonar (omitted), P.Spicer (omitted), J.Archer (hip), K.Turner (omitted), J.Walker (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Walker (unused)

SYDNEY

In: L.McDonald

Out: J.Amartey (omitted), J.Kennedy (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Kennedy (unused)

Brisbane v Carlton at the Gabba, 3.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Rich, B.Starcevich

Out: N.Cockatoo (omitted), M.Robinson (omitted), D.Fort (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: D.Fort (replaced Z.Bailey during the second quarter)

CARLTON

In: C.Marchbank, J.Newnes, J.Martin, P.Dow

Out: M.Kennedy (concussion), N.Newman (knee), L.Plowman (omitted), C.Durdin (managed), M.Pittonet (managed)

Last week's sub: J.Silvagni (replaced C.Durdin in the second quarter)

West Coast v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Kennedy, Z.Langdon, S.Petrevski-Seton

Out: J.Petruccelle (hamstring), C.West (wrist), J.Culley (suspension), H.Dixon (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: H.Dixon (replaced J.Culley in the fourth quarter)

ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: B.Davis (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: B.Davis (unused)