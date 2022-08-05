CARLTON has confirmed five changes for Sunday's clash against Brisbane, with ruckman Marc Pittonet managed for the crunch game at the Gabba.
The Lions, meanwhile, have dropped wingman Mitch Robinson as one of two changes as they fight to keep touch with the top four, regaining Daniel Rich and Brandon Starcevich.
The seventh-placed Blues have recalled midfielder Paddy Dow close to finals for just his third game this season, while defender Lachie Plowman has been omitted and Corey Durdin managed.
With Pittonet managed and named as an emergency, Tom De Koning will be the sole recognised ruckman for the clash against big Lion Oscar McInerney, with support likely from Jack Silvagni.
North Melbourne has made four changes for Sunday's clash against Sydney, regaining Aidan Corr, Aaron Hall, Paul Curtis and Lachie Young from health and safety protocols.
Jackson Archer makes way with a hip injury, while Aiden Bonar, Phoenix Spicer and Kayne Turner have all been omitted for the clash at Marvel Stadium.
The Swans have made only one change, recalling young forward Logan McDonald at the expense of Joel Amartey.
West Coast has finalised three changes for Josh Kennedy's farewell game on Sunday against Adelaide, with Zac Langdon and Sam Petrevski-Seton joining the champion forward as inclusions.
The Crows have named an unchanged line-up for the clash at Optus Stadium after their win against Carlton in round 2o.
Earlier on Friday, Greater Western Sydney revised its team to face Essendon on Saturday, withdrawing Tim Taranto (possible concussion) and replacing him with Lachie Ash.
The Western Bulldogs also adjusted their 22 to face Fremantle on Saturday, replacing injured Norm Smith medallist Jason Johannisen with Laitham Vandermeer.
Friday, August 5
Melbourne v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: B.Brown
Out: S.Weideman (omitted), K.Chandler (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: K.Chandler (unused)
COLLINGWOOD
In: B.Mihocek
Out: T.Adams (groin), T.Bianco (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Carmichael (replaced T.Adams at half-time)
Saturday, August 6
Hawthorn v Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Impey, D.Grainger-Barras, J.Serong
Out: C.Jiath (suspension), J.Morris (shoulder), M.Lewis (knee), J.Blanck (managed)
Last week's sub: E.Jeka (replaced J.Morris at half-time)
GOLD COAST
In: B.Ellis, A.Davies
Out: R.Atkins (omitted), O.Markov (omitted), H.Oea (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: H.Oea (unused)
Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: S.Coniglio, K.Briggs, J.Riccardi
Out: X.O'Halloran (omitted), C.Brown (omitted), J.Wehr (calf), T.Taranto (concussion)
Last week's sub: L.Keeffe (unused)
ESSENDON
In: D.Parish, A.McGrath
Out: J.Caldwell (calf), M.D'Ambrosio (omitted), J.Menzie (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J.Menzie (replaced J.Caldwell in the third quarter)
Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Keath, A.Treloar, S.Darcy, L.Vandermeer
Out: B.Khamis (omitted), M.Hannan (omitted), R.McComb (omitted), R.Gardner (calf), J.Johannisen (ankle)
Last week's sub: L.McNeil (unused)
FREMANTLE
In: D.Tucker, N.O'Driscoll
Out: L.Henry (omitted), T.Colyer (omitted), B.Banfield (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: B.Banfield (unused)
Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
GEELONG
In: R.Stanley
Out: J.Selwood (managed), G.Rohan (concussion)
Last week's sub: B.Parfitt (replaced G.Rohan)
ST KILDA
In: D.Howard
Out: J.Lienert (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)
Last week's sub: R.Byrnes (unused)
Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: D.Houston, B.Teakle
Out: L.Jones (hamstring), T.Marshall (HS Protocol), M.Georgiades (omitted)
Last week's sub: W.Drew (unused)
RICHMOND
In: J.Gibcus
Out: S.Edwards (managed), D.Grimes (hamstring)
Last week's sub: M.Rioli jnr (replaced D.Grimes in the third quarter)
Sunday, August 7
North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Corr, La.Young, P.Curtis, A.Hall
Out: A.Bonar (omitted), P.Spicer (omitted), J.Archer (hip), K.Turner (omitted), J.Walker (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Walker (unused)
SYDNEY
In: L.McDonald
Out: J.Amartey (omitted), J.Kennedy (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Kennedy (unused)
Brisbane v Carlton at the Gabba, 3.20pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Rich, B.Starcevich
Out: N.Cockatoo (omitted), M.Robinson (omitted), D.Fort (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: D.Fort (replaced Z.Bailey during the second quarter)
CARLTON
In: C.Marchbank, J.Newnes, J.Martin, P.Dow
Out: M.Kennedy (concussion), N.Newman (knee), L.Plowman (omitted), C.Durdin (managed), M.Pittonet (managed)
Last week's sub: J.Silvagni (replaced C.Durdin in the second quarter)
West Coast v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.Kennedy, Z.Langdon, S.Petrevski-Seton
Out: J.Petruccelle (hamstring), C.West (wrist), J.Culley (suspension), H.Dixon (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: H.Dixon (replaced J.Culley in the fourth quarter)
ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: B.Davis (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: B.Davis (unused)