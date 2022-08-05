Tim Taranto celebrates a goal for GWS against Richmond in R2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney will be without star midfielder Tim Taranto for Saturday's clash against Essendon after suffering a delayed concussion.

Despite training fully throughout the week, Taranto reported symptoms on Friday morning that may be related to a delayed concussion.

He has now been ruled out by the club’s chief medical officer with further assessment and investigations to follow.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard One-two punch gives Giants a sniff Back-to-back goals to Tim Taranto and Josh Kelly gave the Giants some momentum as they attempt to claw their way back

Lachie Ash will come into the Giants' 22, with Xavier O'Halloran added to the emergencies.

The Giants face the Bombers at GIANTS Stadium on Saturday at 2.10pm.