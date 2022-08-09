Patrick Cripps and his Carlton teammates leave the Gabba after their loss to Brisbane in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will challenge the two-game ban handed to captain Patrick Cripps for the hit on Callum Ah Chee that left the Brisbane utility concussed.

West Coast has also confirmed it will attempt to clear midfielder Tim Kelly of a one-game ban for a dangerous tackle on Adelaide's Sam Berry.

If the Blues are successful in clearing their skipper at the Tribunal on Tuesday night, it will be a huge boost ahead of must-win clashes against fellow top-eight sides Melbourne and Collingwood.

Carlton needs to win at least one of those to guarantee a berth in the finals.

Match Review Officer Michael Christian graded the incident from Sunday's match as careless conduct, high contact and high impact.

The incident occurred midway through the second quarter at the Gabba, with Ah Chee taking a ball in mid-air, only to be met by Cripps who left his feet and collected him high.

Ah Chee hit the ground immediately and had to be helped from the field by trainers before being replaced by medi-sub, Mitch Robinson.

Callum Ah Chee receives treatment after a bump from Patrick Cripps during Brisbane's clash with Carlton in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Fellow Carlton midfield star Sam Walsh believes Cripps was unlucky to find himself in trouble.

But the 22-year-old said the Blues would move onto facing the Demons at the MCG on Saturday night if the ban against Cripps stands.

"The way I see it, and I was right in front of it, I just saw it as two guys going really hard at the ball," Walsh said at Ikon Park on Tuesday.

"'Crippa' had his eyes on it the whole time, arms were out stretched and unfortunately in footy you’re going to get some big contests and that’s what happened.

"There’s no doubt that 'Crippa' is a big part for us so hopefully we have him this week.

"A bit of the theme for us the whole year is about the next guy stepping up.

"We’ve got confidence no matter who’s coming into the team, and I think for us we’re going to be really bullish about coming out."

Sam Walsh in action during Carlton's loss to Brisbane in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Following the match Carlton coach Michael Voss said he thought it was a "good contest".

"If we are asking players to make micro-second decisions, I don't know whether the game enables that, I really don't," Voss said.

"I don't think he (Cripps) is there to cradle the person to the ground, is he?

"It was unfortunate, we hope he is OK, clearly we have empathy in terms of that side of things, but we've also got to respect that the game is going to be evenly contested and that looked like an even contest to me."

Meanwhile, West Coast star Kelly will fight a one-match ban for rough conduct for a dangerous tackle on Adelaide's Sam Berry.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, high contact and medium impact.

Sam Berry gets tackled by Tim Kelly in round 21 at Optus Stadium on August 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Swan Callum Mills has been charged with wrestling (first offence) Curtis Taylor during the fourth quarter of Sydney's round 21 match against North Melbourne.

The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence, and Mills can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Taylor has also been charged with wrestling (first offence) Mills.

The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence, and Taylor can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.