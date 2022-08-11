GEELONG'S big guns are back for Saturday's clash against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium, with Patrick Dangerfield, Joel Selwood and Mark Blicavs all returning as the Cats look to lock away top place on the ladder.

Forward Gary Rohan will also return for the Cats, who have managed senior pair Mitch Duncan and Isaac Smith as well as defender Mark O'Connor ahead of finals and omitted Luke Dahlhaus.

In other selection news, forgotten Bulldog Stefan Martin returns after an impressive VFL hitout with key forward Josh Bruce managed, while veteran forward Robbie Gray has been rested for the Power.

And North Melbourne has made a statement at selection, dropping South Australian-born No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis and Hugh Greenwood for the trip to face Adelaide.

Young Carlton ruckman Tom De Koning has been omitted to make way for returning big man Marc Pittonet, while important Fremantle forward Sam Switkowski returns for the Western Derby.

St Kilda has made two changes for Friday night's clash against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, with Jarrod Lienert and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera replacing injured defender Josh Battle and Dan Hannebery who has been managed.

The Lions have made two forced changes, with Jack Payne and Jaxon Prior recalled to cover Marcus Adams and Callum Ah Chee, who have both suffered concussion.

The Bulldogs have called on Martin after his excellent VFL performance last week, which saw him rack up 28 disposals, 23 hitouts, eight clearances and two goals.

The former Lion has played five games since round 21 last year and will be joined against Greater Western Sydney by inclusions Ryan Gardner and Lachie Hunter. Alex Keath and Riley Garcia have been omitted.

The Giants have lost Toby Greene (thumb surgery) and Braydon Preuss (shoulder) to injury, with Callum Brown and Jake Stein their replacements.

Adelaide defender Tom Doedee will return from injury against North Melbourne on Saturday alongside young forward Riley Thilthorpe, with Elliott Himmelberg omitted by the Crows despite some late heroics against West Coast.

Ben Cunnington will make his inspiration return for the Kangaroos alongside inclusions Ben McKay and Jackson Archer, with Jason Horne-Francis and Hugh Greenwood both dropped.

Gold Coast pair Sam Day and Sam Flanders will return against the loaded up Cats on Saturday, with Jeremy Sharp and the injured Nick Holman making way.

Melbourne has named an unchanged line-up for Saturday night's clash against Carlton at the MCG, with the Blues recalling Liam Stocker alongside Pittonet.

Fremantle will take a small forward line into Saturday night's Western Derby, opting to replace injured key forward Matt Taberner with Switkowski as the only change.

The Eagles have made three changes for Derby 55, with Hugh Dixon getting a chance against his former club as the replacement for retired champion Josh Kennedy.

Josh Rotham has also been recalled as a ruck/forward to support Nic Naitanui, replacing omitted ruckman Bailey Williams, with premiership forward Willie Rioli unavailable due to personal reasons.

Essendon has dropped tall forward Harrison Jones for Sunday's clash against Port Adelaide as it welcomes back Dylan Shiel and Jye Caldwell from injury in a 25-man squad. Will Snelling will miss with a hamstring injury.

As well as managing Gray, the Power have omitted ruckman Brynn Teakle, naming key forward Mitch Georgiades and young defender Ollie Lord in their extended squad. Leading goalkicker Todd Marshall returns after a stint in health and safety protocols.

Shane Edwards returns for Richmond against Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday after missing with general soreness, with Ivan Soldo and Rhyan Mansell also named in the extended squad.

The Hawks have named Liam Shiels after an impressive 31-disposal performance in the VFL, with Sam Butler the only omission at this stage.

Collingwood has named Ollie Henry, Callum Brown and Will Kelly on its extended bench for Sunday's clash against Sydney at the SCG as the trio push for elevation from the VFL.

The Swans' potential inclusions include ruckman Peter Ladhams, who has been named on the extended bench before Sunday squads are trimmed on Friday.

Friday, August 12

St Kilda v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: J.Lienert, N.Wanganeen-Milera

Out: J.Battle (injured), D.Hannebery (managed), Z.Jones (omitted)

Last week's sub: Z.Jones (replaced D.Hannebery in the fourth quarter)

BRISBANE

In: J.Payne, J.Prior

Out: M.Adams (concussion), C.Ah Chee (concussion), M.Robinson (managed)

Last week's sub: M.Robinson (replaced C.Ah Chee in the second quarter)

Saturday, August 13

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: R.Gardner, L.Hunter, S.Martin

Out: A.Keath (omitted), R.Garcia (omitted), J.Bruce (managed), T.McLean (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.McLean (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Brown, J.Stein

Out: T.Greene (thumb), J.Peatling (concussion), B.Preuss (injured)

Last week's sub: T.Bruhn (replaced J.Peatling in the second quarter)

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: T.Doedee, R.Thilthorpe

Out: W.Hamill (concussion), E.Himmelberg (omitted), B.Davis (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Davis (replaced W.Hamill in the second quarter)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.McKay, B.Cunnington, J.Archer

Out: H.Greenwood (omitted), J.Horne-Francis (omitted), J.Walker (omitted), F.Perez (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: F.Perez (unused)

Gold Coast v Geelong at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: S.Day, S.Flanders

Out: J.Sharp (omitted), N.Holman (injured), R.Atkins (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: R.Atkins (unused)

GEELONG

In: P.Dangerfield, J.Selwood, M.Blicavs, G.Rohan

Out: L.Dahlhaus (omitted), M.Duncan (managed), I.Smith (managed), M.O'Connor (managed), J.Ceglar (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Ceglar (unused)

Melbourne v Carlton at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: J.Harmes (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Harmes (unused)

CARLTON

In: M.Pittonet, L.Stocker

Out: W.Setterfield (omitted), T.De Koning (omitted), P.Dow (omitted)

Last week's sub: C.Durdin (replaced J.Martin in the fourth quarter)

Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: S.Switkowski

Out: M.Taberner (calf), L.Henry (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.Henry (replaced M.Taberner in the third quarter)

WEST COAST

In: H.Dixon, J.Nelson, J.Rotham

Out: B.Williams (omitted), T.Kelly (suspension), J.Kennedy (managed), W.Rioli (personal reason)

Last week's sub: R.Bazzo (unused)

Sunday, August 14

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: S.Edwards, I.Soldo, R.Mansell

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: J.Castagna (replaced N.Vlastuin in the third quarter)

HAWTHORN

In: L.Shiels, J.Callow, D.Howe, J.Saunders

Out: S.Butler (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Blanck (unused)

Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: W.Gould, J.Bell, P.Ladhams, B.Campbell

Out: B.Ronke (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Ronke (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: O.Henry, C.Brown, W.Kelly

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: T.Bianco (replaced W.Hoskin-Elliott in the third quarter)

Essendon v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: D.Shiel, Z.Reid, T.Cutler, J.Caldwell, N.Bryan

Out: W.Snelling (hamstring), H.Jones (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.D'Ambrosio (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: M.Georgiades, T.Marshall, O.Lord, T.Dumont, J.Mead

Out: R.Gray (managed), B.Teakle (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Bonner (unused)