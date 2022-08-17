Alastair Clarkson in action for North Melbourne in the 1990s. Picture: AFL Photos

CARETAKER North Melbourne coach Leigh Adams hopes Alastair Clarkson's connection as a former Kangaroos player sways him to choose the club over rival Essendon.

The four-time premiership coach looked certain to be heading to Arden St next year but is weighing up late interest from the Bombers.

Ben Rutten's future as Essendon coach remains uncertain after board turmoil at Tullamarine resulted in David Barham replacing Paul Brasher as president.

North wants a 'soft indication' from Clarkson about his plans by the close of business on Wednesday, but it is not an ultimatum.

If Clarkson and his management say North remains a chance to land his services then the Kangaroos will continue discussions.

As reported by AFL.com.au, the Kangaroos have been exclusively dealing with Clarkson to be their replacement for David Noble, who was sacked in July.

Adams, who will lead the Kangaroos for the sixth and likely final time this Saturday, would love to see Clarkson return to the club where the 54-year-old began his football career back in 1987.

Alastair Clarkson in action for North Melbourne in the 1990s. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think it would be fantastic if he was to come to our footy club, but if he doesn't then we'll get the next best person in," Adams said on Wednesday.

"Whoever does end up getting the coaching job is going to get a pretty unique group that we feel has got some real talent and can get up the ladder.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure what (Clarkson's) weighing up but I know he's got some great people inside this footy club, not just players but our staff in here are fantastic.

"Hopefully it pulls on the heart strings a little bit that he was a former player here and he understands the culture and people within this place."

Meanwhile, No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis is in contention to return for North Melbourne's final game of the season following his much-discussed axing.

The 19-year-old was dropped for last weekend's trip to Adelaide, Horne-Francis' hometown, after failing to complete an ice bath as required and not meeting the Kangaroos' preparation standards.

Horne-Francis responded by having a game-high 29 possessions in North's VFL win against Coburg.

Caretaker Kangaroos coach Leigh Adams felt like he had to make a stand, even as speculation continues Horne-Francis could request a trade back to South Australia after just one year at Arden St.

Adams said Horne-Francis' attitude had been first-class since and the young midfielder understood why he could not play against the Crows last Saturday.

"We feel like we've got certain standards that need to be upheld at the footy club and if guys aren't able to do that then we need to have some consequences so that our young guys can learn," Adams said on Wednesday.

"He's learnt a great lesson from that and we are sure he can become a good player from that.

"He just wasn't able to implement his recovery protocols to the level that needed to be done and that's a rule we've got for our whole footy club

"He understands it's a not a huge deal in the four walls of the footy club.

"It was mistake that he made in the heat of some frustration around our loss (against Essendon) ... we've moved on pretty quick."