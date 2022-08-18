PORT Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones insists it's nothing personal - he just hates the Crows.

And Byrne-Jones says the latest clash of South Australia's crosstown foes isn't diluted by both clubs being finals also-rans.

"Obviously there is a big rivalry there," Byrne-Jones said on Thursday.

FADE TO GRAY Port's greatest calls time on a glittering career

"Personally, I don't hold anything against them as people. But as a club, I don't really like their club - it's a pretty simple answer."

Port meets the Crows on Saturday night at Adelaide Oval with the fixture holding double-meaning for Byrne-Jones.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Huge bumps, nailbiting finishes: Cracking Showdown highlights Watch these classic moments from some of the most fiery Showdowns ever between the Crows and the Power

One, beat the Power's arch rivals.

And two, send Port champion Robbie Gray into retirement on a winning note.

"It (Gray's last game) adds a little bit more pressure ... obviously you want to win more," Byrne-Jones said.

"But you have still got to stick to the processes of how you're actually going to win.

"So winning contested ball, outnumbering, things that make us play well, that is what we have got to focus on and that's the best way to ensure that we send off Robbie in the right way."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Gray on a five-goal roll in Showdown third term, 2018 Robbie Gray inspires the Power with five out of six goals in the third quarter of an epic Showdown in Round 8, 2018

Byrne-Jones will play his 150th AFL game on Saturday night with his personal milestone overshadowed by the pending retirement of Gray, a triple club champion and four-time All Australian.

"I get the privilege to play a milestone game in Robbie's last ever game," he said.

Port (11th, nine wins) and Adelaide (14th, eight wins) will both miss the finals no matter the result on Saturday night.