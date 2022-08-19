GREATER Western Sydney small forward Bobby Hill will make an inspirational return from testicular cancer in the VFL on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old hasn’t played since the round 11 game against Brisbane at the Gabba, after receiving the diagnosis in May.

But after being medically cleared to return to football last month, Hill has now been cleared physically to play against Footscray at Blacktown International Sportspark.

Hill underwent surgery at the start of June and has gradually increased his time at the club and conditioning work in the past couple of months.

With only one game left for Greater Western Sydney in the VFL season, the club made the decision for Hill to return ahead of the off-season.

The West Australian is expected to play managed minutes against the Bulldogs.

North Melbourne veteran Ben Cunnington made an emotional return to the game last weekend in Adelaide after recovering from two bouts of testicular cancer, while former Carlton captain Sam Docherty has produced an All-Australian calibre season after returning from a recurrence of testicular cancer in round one.

Carlton's Sam Docherty gets his kick away against Melbourne in R22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It could be the final time Hill plays for the club that drafted him with selection No. 24 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, with rival clubs chasing the livewire forward.

Hill requested a trade to Essendon during last year’s trade period before the Giants denied that wish due to his contract status.

Collingwood is understood to be courting the Perth product, while other Victorian clubs have shown interest in the out-of-contract livewire.

Hill expressed a desire to be closer to family and friends last year before the arrival of his first child with his partner Georgia.

He has played 41 games across four seasons in western Sydney.