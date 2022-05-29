Bobby Hill looks on during the R8 clash between GWS and Geelong on May 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

BOBBY Hill will take time away from the game after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Hill will undergo surgery on Tuesday, with further treatment to be determined after he recovers from the surgery.

The 22-year-old will spend an indefinite time away from footy.

Hill played in the Giants' loss against Brisbane last night, kicking one goal from six disposals.

Bobby Hill kicks a goal during round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney's footy boss Jason McCartney said Hill had the club's full support during this difficult time.

“Bobby and his family have our full support, as always, as they go through this period," he said.

“His health and wellbeing is our absolute priority and he’ll have the best medical care as he undergoes surgery on Tuesday and beyond.

“There’ll be a period of time for him to recover before further medical assessment to understand if any additional steps are required.

“Bobby is in good spirits and knows he has the support and love of the entire GIANTS family.”