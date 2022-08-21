NICK Daicos may be hot favourite to take out the NAB AFL Rising Star, but he's also been one of Collingwood's three most valuable players this year.
The son of a gun has been put forward as one of the Pies' three nominees for the AFLPA MVP, which is set to be announced at the AFL Awards night on Wednesday.
The shortlist is created through votes within each club, and players subsequently submit their votes for the whole competition, and are not allowed to vote for their teammates in the second stage.
22UNDER22 TEAM Swans, Freo lead the way
Paddy McCartin's incredible return to football after serious concussion issues has been recognised as Sydney's nominee for most courageous player, while Sam Docherty's comeback from testicular cancer has also been recognised in the same vein by Carlton.
Both Andrew and Angus Brayshaw are in the running for MVP, while Essendon's rookie sensation Nic Martin has been put forward for best first-year player after joining the list over pre-season.
The best captain will also be awarded on the night, with all skippers automatically in contention.
Best Captain – Rory Sloane
Best First Year Player – Jake Soligo
Most Courageous – Ned McHenry
MVP – Jordan Dawson, Rory Laird, Taylor Walker
Best Captain – Dayne Zorko
Best First Year Player – Kai Lohmann
Most Courageous – Noah Answerth
MVP – Charlie Cameron, Hugh McCluggage, Lachie Neale
Best Captain – Patrick Cripps
Best First Year Player – Jesse Motlop
Most Courageous – Sam Docherty
MVP – Charlie Curnow, Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh
Best Captain – Scott Pendlebury
Best First Year Player – Nick Daicos
Most Courageous – Brayden Maynard
MVP – Jack Crisp, Jeremy Howe, Nick Daicos
Best Captain – Dyson Heppell
Best First Year Player – Nic Martin
Most Courageous – Jayden Laverde
MVP – Mason Redman, Peter Wright, Zach Merrett
Best Captain – Nathan Fyfe
Best First Year Player – Neil Erasmus
Most Courageous – Hayden Young
MVP – Andrew Brayshaw, Brennan Cox, Will Brodie
Best Captain – Joel Selwood
Best First Year Player – Oliver Dempsey
Most Courageous – Tom Atkins
MVP – Jeremy Cameron, Mark Blicavs, Tom Hawkins
Best Captain – Jarrod Witts, Touk Miller
Best First Year Player – Mac Andrew
Most Courageous – David Swallow
MVP – Jarrod Witts, Touk Miller, Sam Collins
Best Captain – Josh Kelly, Toby Greene, Stephen Coniglio
Best First Year Player – Finn Callaghan
Most Courageous – Harry Perryman
MVP – Sam Taylor, Stephen Coniglio, Toby Greene
Best Captain – Ben McEvoy
Best First Year Player – Connor MacDonald
Most Courageous – Blake Hardwick
MVP – Dylan Moore, Jai Newcombe, James Sicily
Best Captain – Max Gawn
Best First Year Player – Jacob Van Rooyen
Most Courageous – Jack Viney
MVP – Angus Brayshaw, Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver
Best Captain – Jack Ziebell
Best First Year Player – Paul Curtis
Most Courageous – Luke McDonald
MVP – Ben McKay, Jy Simpkin, Luke Davies-Uniacke
Best Captain – Tom Jonas
Best First Year Player – Jase Burgoyne
Most Courageous – Tom Jonas
MVP – Connor Rozee, Sam Powell-Pepper, Todd Marshall
Best Captain – Dylan Grimes, Toby Nankervis
Best First Year Player – Josh Gibcus
Most Courageous – Liam Baker
MVP – Dion Prestia, Liam Baker, Shai Bolton
Best Captain – Jack Steele
Best First Year Player – Marcus Windhager
Most Courageous – Daniel McKenzie
MVP – Callum Wilkie, Jack Sinclair, Jack Steele
Best Captain – Callum Mills, Dane Rampe, Luke Parker
Best First Year Player – Matthew Roberts
Most Courageous – Paddy McCartin
MVP – Callum Mills, Chad Warner, Isaac Heeney
Best Captain – Luke Shuey
Best First Year Player – Brady Hough
Most Courageous – Tom Barrass
MVP – Jack Redden, Shannon Hurn, Tom Barrass
Best Captain – Marcus Bontempelli
Best First Year Player – Robbie McComb
Most Courageous – Josh Dunkley
MVP – Aaron Naughton, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore