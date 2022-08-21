Nick Daicos hugs Jeremy Howe after the R19 clash between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG on July 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK Daicos may be hot favourite to take out the NAB AFL Rising Star, but he's also been one of Collingwood's three most valuable players this year.

The son of a gun has been put forward as one of the Pies' three nominees for the AFLPA MVP, which is set to be announced at the AFL Awards night on Wednesday.

The shortlist is created through votes within each club, and players subsequently submit their votes for the whole competition, and are not allowed to vote for their teammates in the second stage.

Paddy McCartin's incredible return to football after serious concussion issues has been recognised as Sydney's nominee for most courageous player, while Sam Docherty's comeback from testicular cancer has also been recognised in the same vein by Carlton.

Both Andrew and Angus Brayshaw are in the running for MVP, while Essendon's rookie sensation Nic Martin has been put forward for best first-year player after joining the list over pre-season.

The best captain will also be awarded on the night, with all skippers automatically in contention.

Best Captain – Rory Sloane

Best First Year Player – Jake Soligo

Most Courageous – Ned McHenry

MVP – Jordan Dawson, Rory Laird, Taylor Walker

Best Captain – Dayne Zorko

Best First Year Player – Kai Lohmann

Most Courageous – Noah Answerth

MVP – Charlie Cameron, Hugh McCluggage, Lachie Neale

Best Captain – Patrick Cripps

Best First Year Player – Jesse Motlop

Most Courageous – Sam Docherty

MVP – Charlie Curnow, Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh

Best Captain – Scott Pendlebury

Best First Year Player – Nick Daicos

Most Courageous – Brayden Maynard

MVP – Jack Crisp, Jeremy Howe, Nick Daicos

Best Captain – Dyson Heppell

Best First Year Player – Nic Martin

Most Courageous – Jayden Laverde

MVP – Mason Redman, Peter Wright, Zach Merrett

Best Captain – Nathan Fyfe

Best First Year Player – Neil Erasmus

Most Courageous – Hayden Young

MVP – Andrew Brayshaw, Brennan Cox, Will Brodie

Best Captain – Joel Selwood

Best First Year Player – Oliver Dempsey

Most Courageous – Tom Atkins

MVP – Jeremy Cameron, Mark Blicavs, Tom Hawkins

Best Captain – Jarrod Witts, Touk Miller

Best First Year Player – Mac Andrew

Most Courageous – David Swallow

MVP – Jarrod Witts, Touk Miller, Sam Collins

Best Captain – Josh Kelly, Toby Greene, Stephen Coniglio

Best First Year Player – Finn Callaghan

Most Courageous – Harry Perryman

MVP – Sam Taylor, Stephen Coniglio, Toby Greene

Best Captain – Ben McEvoy

Best First Year Player – Connor MacDonald

Most Courageous – Blake Hardwick

MVP – Dylan Moore, Jai Newcombe, James Sicily

Best Captain – Max Gawn

Best First Year Player – Jacob Van Rooyen

Most Courageous – Jack Viney

MVP – Angus Brayshaw, Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver

Best Captain – Jack Ziebell

Best First Year Player – Paul Curtis

Most Courageous – Luke McDonald

MVP – Ben McKay, Jy Simpkin, Luke Davies-Uniacke

Best Captain – Tom Jonas

Best First Year Player – Jase Burgoyne

Most Courageous – Tom Jonas

MVP – Connor Rozee, Sam Powell-Pepper, Todd Marshall

Best Captain – Dylan Grimes, Toby Nankervis

Best First Year Player – Josh Gibcus

Most Courageous – Liam Baker

MVP – Dion Prestia, Liam Baker, Shai Bolton

Best Captain – Jack Steele

Best First Year Player – Marcus Windhager

Most Courageous – Daniel McKenzie

MVP – Callum Wilkie, Jack Sinclair, Jack Steele

Best Captain – Callum Mills, Dane Rampe, Luke Parker

Best First Year Player – Matthew Roberts

Most Courageous – Paddy McCartin

MVP – Callum Mills, Chad Warner, Isaac Heeney

Best Captain – Luke Shuey

Best First Year Player – Brady Hough

Most Courageous – Tom Barrass

MVP – Jack Redden, Shannon Hurn, Tom Barrass

Best Captain – Marcus Bontempelli

Best First Year Player – Robbie McComb

Most Courageous – Josh Dunkley

MVP – Aaron Naughton, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore