NICK Daicos may be hot favourite to take out the NAB AFL Rising Star, but he's also been one of Collingwood's three most valuable players this year.

The son of a gun has been put forward as one of the Pies' three nominees for the AFLPA MVP, which is set to be announced at the AFL Awards night on Wednesday.

The shortlist is created through votes within each club, and players subsequently submit their votes for the whole competition, and are not allowed to vote for their teammates in the second stage.

Paddy McCartin's incredible return to football after serious concussion issues has been recognised as Sydney's nominee for most courageous player, while Sam Docherty's comeback from testicular cancer has also been recognised in the same vein by Carlton.

Both Andrew and Angus Brayshaw are in the running for MVP, while Essendon's rookie sensation Nic Martin has been put forward for best first-year player after joining the list over pre-season.

The best captain will also be awarded on the night, with all skippers automatically in contention.

Best Captain – Rory Sloane 
Best First Year Player – Jake Soligo 
Most Courageous – Ned McHenry 
MVP – Jordan Dawson, Rory Laird, Taylor Walker 

Best Captain – Dayne Zorko 
Best First Year Player – Kai Lohmann 
Most Courageous – Noah Answerth  
MVP – Charlie Cameron, Hugh McCluggage, Lachie Neale  

Best Captain – Patrick Cripps  
Best First Year Player  Jesse Motlop 
Most Courageous – Sam Docherty  
MVP – Charlie Curnow, Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh 

Best Captain – Scott Pendlebury  
Best First Year Player  – Nick Daicos 
Most Courageous – Brayden Maynard  
MVP – Jack Crisp, Jeremy Howe, Nick Daicos 

Best Captain – Dyson Heppell  
Best First Year Player  – Nic Martin  
Most Courageous – Jayden Laverde 
MVP – Mason Redman, Peter Wright, Zach Merrett 

Best Captain – Nathan Fyfe  
Best First Year Player – Neil Erasmus  
Most Courageous – Hayden Young  
MVP – Andrew Brayshaw, Brennan Cox, Will Brodie  

Best Captain – Joel Selwood 
Best First Year Player – Oliver Dempsey  
Most Courageous – Tom Atkins 
MVP – Jeremy Cameron, Mark Blicavs, Tom Hawkins  

Best Captain – Jarrod Witts, Touk Miller  
Best First Year Player – Mac Andrew 
Most Courageous – David Swallow 
MVP – Jarrod Witts, Touk Miller, Sam Collins  

Best Captain – Josh Kelly, Toby Greene, Stephen Coniglio  
Best First Year Player – Finn Callaghan  
Most Courageous – Harry Perryman 
MVP – Sam Taylor, Stephen Coniglio, Toby Greene  

Best Captain – Ben McEvoy 
Best First Year Player – Connor MacDonald  
Most Courageous – Blake Hardwick 
MVP – Dylan Moore, Jai Newcombe, James Sicily  

Best Captain – Max Gawn 
Best First Year Player – Jacob Van Rooyen 
Most Courageous – Jack Viney  
MVP – Angus Brayshaw, Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver  

Best Captain – Jack Ziebell  
Best First Year Player – Paul Curtis 
Most Courageous – Luke McDonald  
MVP – Ben McKay, Jy Simpkin, Luke Davies-Uniacke  

Best Captain – Tom Jonas 
Best First Year Player – Jase Burgoyne  
Most Courageous – Tom Jonas 
MVP – Connor Rozee, Sam Powell-Pepper, Todd Marshall  

Best Captain – Dylan Grimes, Toby Nankervis  
Best First Year Player – Josh Gibcus  
Most Courageous – Liam Baker  
MVP – Dion Prestia, Liam Baker, Shai Bolton 

Best Captain – Jack Steele  
Best First Year Player – Marcus Windhager  
Most Courageous – Daniel McKenzie  
MVP – Callum Wilkie, Jack Sinclair, Jack Steele  

Best Captain – Callum Mills, Dane Rampe, Luke Parker  
Best First Year Player – Matthew Roberts  
Most Courageous – Paddy McCartin 
MVP – Callum Mills, Chad Warner, Isaac Heeney 

Best Captain – Luke Shuey 
Best First Year Player – Brady Hough 
Most Courageous – Tom Barrass 
MVP – Jack Redden, Shannon Hurn, Tom Barrass 

Best Captain – Marcus Bontempelli 
Best First Year Player – Robbie McComb  
Most Courageous – Josh Dunkley  
MVP – Aaron Naughton, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore  