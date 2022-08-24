The 2022 Therabody AFL All-Australian team is seen during the AFL Awards. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG's champion goalkicker Tom Hawkins has crowned a fantastic career and celebrated his fifth Therabody AFL All-Australian selection by being named captain of the illustrious team.

Hawkins is one of five Cats named in the 2022 All-Australian side - adding to blazers he won in 2012, 2019, 2020 and 2021 - following another superb campaign where he kicked 59 goals, including the 700th of his career.

He has also been named skipper for the first time, with Carlton captain Patrick Cripps included as his deputy, to put the cherry on top an enjoyable night for the minor premiers, Geelong.

Hawkins has been selected at full-forward in a side that includes an AFL-high five Cats players, with teammates Tom Stewart, Jeremy Cameron, Tyson Stengle and Mark Blicavs also included.

Melbourne captain Max Gawn has been selected for the sixth time in his career, the most of anyone in this particular cohort, with three other Demons - Steven May, Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca - also chosen.

Carlton (Cripps, Adam Saad and Charlie Curnow) and Sydney (Callum Mills and Isaac Heeney) are the only other teams to have multiple players selected, with 12 clubs overall featuring.

More than half of this year's team are first-time inclusions; Shai Bolton, Andrew Brayshaw, Brayden Maynard, Connor Rozee, Jack Sinclair, Sam Taylor, Blicavs, Curnow, Heeney, Mills, Saad and Stengle have all earned their first blazers.

There are also seven players who have been retained from the 2021 outfit with Gawn, Hawkins, May, Oliver, Petracca, Stewart and Touk Miller all making it back-to-back selections.

Gold Coast's Touk Miller celebrates a goal against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on August 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL released a 44-man squad on Monday, with Hawthorn defender James Sicily and Richmond's 60-goal forward Tom Lynch among the most notable players to miss the final cut.

The 2022 All-Australian selection panel is made up of Gillon McLachlan (chairman), Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Andrew Dillon, Glen Jakovich, Gerard Healy, Chris Johnson, Cameron Ling, Nick Riewoldt and Brad Johnson.

2022 THERABODY ALL-AUSTRALIAN TEAM