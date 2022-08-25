NORTH Melbourne has parted ways with football boss Dan McPherson, as well as assistant coaches Heath Younie and Anthony Rocca, as the club takes a new direction under the guidance of Alastair Clarkson.

AFL.com.au understands they were informed of the club's decision on Thursday afternoon, barely a week after four-time premiership coach Clarkson was appointed as the new Kangaroos boss. Their departures were confirmed by North later in the day.

Clarkson is expected to have a significant say in filling out his football department at Arden Street and has hired Todd Viney, his former right-hand man and assistant coach at Hawthorn, as general manager of football.

Anthony Rocca (right) oversees North Melbourne training in March 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Todd is a widely respected figure of the game with great football nous, and he will be a huge asset to our club," North Melbourne CEO Ben Amarfio said.

"Todd's vast experience in a range of football roles has given him an understanding of all aspects of the game. We look forward to him leading our football program and working alongside Alastair."

It has led to the departure of McPherson after just one season in the position, having arrived from reigning premier Melbourne last October in a newly created role as the club's general manager of football performance.

Younie and Rocca will also depart their positions, with Younie having occupied the role as the club's forward line coach in 2022 and Rocca having filled the post as key-position development coach. North also parted company with head of medical services Clint Frazer last week.

Clarkson was appointed North Melbourne's new coach on a lucrative five-year deal last Friday, just one month after the club sacked David Noble midway through his second season with the Kangaroos.

North Melbourne finished last on the ladder this season with a dismal 2-20 record.