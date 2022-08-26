Darragh Joyce during his debut for St Kilda against Melbourne in R15, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

IRISHMAN Darragh Joyce has not been offered a new deal for 2023 after six seasons at St Kilda, but his AFL career might not be over.

The 25-year-old joined the Saints as a category B rookie at the end of 2016 and made his debut in 2018, managing 13 appearances in red, white and black, including three this season.

But despite a strong season in the VFL, Joyce was confirmed as St Kilda’s first delisting on Friday night, following the retirements of Paddy Ryder, Dan Hannebery and Dean Kent last weekend.

AFL.com.au understands Joyce has attracted rival interest in the past and might find a new home as a delisted free agent in the coming months.

Saint defender subbed following Tomahawk tackle St Kilda has been forced to sub out Darragh Joyce after this incident with Tom Hawkins

Joyce played hurling for Kilkenny as a junior before landing on the radar of AFL clubs in 2015 ahead of a trial with St Kilda the following season.

After a strong pre-season at RSEA Park this year, Joyce forced his way into Brett Ratten’s round two side for the trip west to face Fremantle.

But the key defender struggled for opportunity with the Saints opting to use Josh Battle as a defender alongside Dougal Howard and Cal Wilkie, who was included in the 44-man All-Australian squad.

Joyce was the unused medi-sub against Sydney in round 15, before facing Fremantle in round 17 at Marvel Stadium in his last appearance for the club.

Darragh Joyce in action for St Kilda against Fremantle in R17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He was named as an emergency in St Kilda’s final round loss to Sydney last Sunday, before being delivered the news he didn’t want to hear during his exit meeting at the club this week.

The AFL lost a handful of Irishmen during the coronavirus pandemic, including former Essendon star Conor McKenna.

But the rise of Conor Nash at Hawthorn - who became the tenth Irishman to play 50 AFL games this season - has given the Irish experiment a boost in 2022.

Geelong veteran Zach Tuohy is yet to ink a contract extension for 2023 but is set to earn a new deal, which could see him break Jim Stynes’ games record of 264 games.