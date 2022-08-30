MELBOURNE premiership midfielder James Jordon is no certainty to play again this season after undergoing surgery on a foot fracture suffered in the VFL two weeks ago.

However, defender Christian Salem (groin) has been cleared for selection for Friday night's qualifying final against Sydney.

Jordon, who was the medical substitute for the Demons' 2021 Grand Final win over the Western Bulldogs, played in the VFL against Brisbane on August 20 and had his foot stood on.

He was initially cleared of damage but pulled up sore from training last week. Further investigation revealed a fractured bone in his foot and he had surgery in a bid to be available again later in the Demons' finals campaign.

James Jordon is tackled by Josh Daicos in Melbourne's loss to Collingwood in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Salem was a late withdrawal from Melbourne's big round 23 win over Brisbane at the Gabba with groin soreness but the problem has settled and he trained fully this week.

And key forward Tom McDonald continues to build towards AFL availability after recovering well from his return game in the VFL last weekend.

McDonald's hitout against Sydney in the VFL qualifying final was his first game since round 10, when he was struck down by an ankle injury.