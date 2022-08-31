RICHMOND superstar Dustin Martin is back for Thursday night's elimination final against Brisbane at the Gabba, as both teams unveil some selection shocks.

Martin has overcome a hamstring injury he suffered in round 16, with coach Damien Hardwick saying on Wednesday afternoon the three-time Norm Smith medallist was about "80 per cent" fit.

As one champion returns, another misses out, with the Tigers omitting 300-gamer Shane Edwards to make way for Martin.

The surprises haven't ended there, with Brisbane set to unleash 18-year-old Darcy Wilmot to cover for the suspended Noah Answerth.

Wilmot was taken with the 16th pick in last year's NAB AFL Draft, and as flagged by AFL.com.au on Monday, rocketing into selection calculations following Answerth's ban.

Darcy Wilmot in action for Brisbane against Richmond in the VFL in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions will be without injured midfielder Jarryd Lyons (groin) – who will miss his first game of the season – recalling Deven Robertson and elevating veteran Mitch Robinson into the 22.

The home team will also be without Cam Rayner who lost a Tribunal appeal for a one-match suspension for a round 23 incident with Melbourne's Ben Brown.

Richmond pair Tom Lynch (groin) and Noah Cumberland (lower leg) both beat niggles to be named.

Thursday, September 1



Brisbane v Richmond at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Robertson, D.Wilmot

Out: C.Rayner (suspension), J.Lyons (groin), N.Answerth (suspension)

Round 23 sub: M.Robinson (replaced J.Berry in the fourth quarter)

RICHMOND

In: D.Martin

Out: S.Edwards (omitted), J.Castagna (Medi-Sub)

Round 23 sub: J.Castagna (replaced T.Lynch in the fourth quarter)