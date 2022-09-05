Lachie Neale in action during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE needs to use "smart physicality" to help counter Melbourne's expected tag for Lachie Neale on Friday night, says former Lions champion Simon Black.

Neale was "Vossy-like" with his 39-disposal, 15-clearance masterpiece in last Thursday night's elimination final against Richmond, and like many others, Black expects the Demons to pay far more attention to the 2020 Brownlow medallist this week.

>> DEMONS v LIONS Get your finals tickets NOW

James Harmes quietened Neale when going to him for the final three quarters in round 15, and then played a slightly reduced role – alongside Angus Brayshaw – when Melbourne thumped Brisbane in round 23.

The Lions' ball-magnet has been followed plenty this year, including four-quarter tags from Essendon's Jye Caldwell and St Kilda's Marcus Windhager, who both had levels of success against the midfield maestro.

Marcus Windhager chases Lachie Neale during St Kilda's clash with Brisbane in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Black, who dealt with more than his fair share of run-with players during his glittering 322-game career, says Neale and the entire midfield have a responsibility to lift if Brisbane is to spring an upset.

"When you've got a tight checking opponent, you've got to find a way to keep your workrate high and not get overly engaged with your opponent," Black said.

"You've got to be aggressive at the right time, you've got to focus on the ball – it's easy to distract your focus from that to your opposition.

GARY AYRES AWARD Three perfect 10s, Cats star's shock result

"Stay focused and connected with your teammates and not becoming insular is a really big part of success against a tag, for mine."

Black was in awe of Neale's performance against Richmond, saying it was as good a midfield performance as he'd seen.

"Getting it 39 times, but (it was more) how he used it, really, that was as good a midfield performance as you're going to see," he said.

"That was putting the teammates on his shoulder, a bit like a Vossy game.

"That was a very special game the other night."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Neale the real deal in stunning ball-winning display Lachie Neale produces a midfield masterclass to help his side snatch a crucial finals victory

However, if Harmes or Brayshaw – or both – is set the task of manning him on Friday night, Black said the quality of the disposals would become more important than the quantity.

Even if Neale got the ball 10 or 15 times less, he could still be damaging by setting up his teammates.

"He had 15 clearances the other night, I wouldn't have thought Melbourne are going to allow that again," Black said.

"He's just got to keep on the move."

This is where the rest of the Lions' midfield needs to help. Black said captain Dayne Zorko, Hugh McCluggage, wingman Jarrod Berry and the rest of the rotation needed to lift their own production, while also keeping half an eye on helping Neale.

Hugh McCluggage in action during Brisbane's elimination final against Richmond on September 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Just some real physicality, some smart physicality," he said.

"Getting a body in between Lachie and his opponent at the right time around stoppage, in general play as well.

"It's discipline. I think it's fair to say there's a bit of dislike between them and the Demons at the moment, and how they handle the occasion in terms of strong, hard, tough footy is important.

"If Lachie doesn't have the impact he's had this year, they need more from Zorks, they need more from Hugh, they need more from Jarrod Berry on the wing, Mitch Robbo. It's going to be that collective effort."

Black said he believed Brisbane could advance to the preliminary final against Geelong, but said it would take a lot more than a big game from Neale to get it over the line.

"The last three or four times they've played Melbourne, their midfield's got on top for contested ball and then the workrate on the outside," he said.

"How they run, how they cover the ground as well as being tough on the inside … there's no greater challenge for the Brisbane midfield.

"They've really been shown how it's done by Melbourne in recent times."