Sydney fans celebrate the Swans' win over Melbourne in the 2022 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CHIEF Executive Gillon McLachlan today announced a new all-time AFL Club membership record of 1,190,671 members.

The 1,190,671 number surpasses the record of 1,113,441 that was set in 2021. The 2022 total is 6.9 per cent growth on last year.

The 2021 total number consists of 818,221 adults, 99,871 concessional members and 273,579 juniors.

One in 22 Australians is a member of an AFL club.

AFL club membership has increased 29 times in the past 31 years, with the exceptions being in the year 2000, when the AFL season was moved forward by a month to accommodate the Sydney Olympics, and 2020's heavily impacted Covid-19 season.

"Footy's bounce back in 2022 has revived the heartbeat in cities around the country and that is testament to all supporters and members barracking for their clubs." AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan said.

"Over 1.19 million members, over 6.1 million fans attending the matches around the country in the home and away season, a remarkable 263,000 fans attended week one of the finals, sell outs for three of the four matches.

"The connection that footy supporters have with their clubs is unmatched in global sport and I am so incredibly proud of all the supporters of our game around the country,

"On behalf of the AFL, I'd like to thank all our fans and every club member whose passion and support makes footy the greatest game in the world."

14 of the 18 AFL clubs broke their all-time records - Brisbane Lions, Carlton, Collingwood, Essendon, Fremantle, Geelong Cats, Gold Coast SUNS, GWS Giants, Hawthorn, Melbourne, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, and Western Bulldogs all setting a new membership benchmark.

The West Coast Eagles exceeded 100,000 members for the third time and topped the AFL membership tally for the third straight year with 102,897 members.

Richmond passed 100,000 for the fifth year running (100,792), after becoming the first sporting club in Australian history to pass 100,000 members in 2018.

Collingwood became the third club in history to surpass 100,000 members while setting their new membership record of 100,384 members.

AFLW membership increased again after its sixth season, with an all-time record 48,712 members signing up. Sydney Swans (4,388) led all clubs despite not having played a game in season six, followed by NAB AFLW Premiers Adelaide Crows (4,219) and St Kilda (4,055), leading the AFLW membership tally.

The official AFL club membership tally was compiled after an August 31 deadline, with growth achieved by 16 of the 18 clubs.

Collingwood (+17,857), Melbourne (+13,296), Carlton (+7,474) and Sydney Swans (+6,205) had the biggest year on year growth.

2022 AFL CLUB MEMBERSHIP LADDER

1 WEST COAST EAGLES 102,897 2 RICHMOND 100,792 3 COLLINGWOOD* 100,384 4 CARLTON* 88,776 5 ESSENDON* 86,001 6 HAWTHORN* 81,494 7 GEELONG CATS* 71,943 8 MELBOURNE* 66,484 9 ADELAIDE CROWS 63,099 10 ST KILDA* 60,172 11 PORT ADELAIDE* 58,643 12 FREMANTLE* 56,105 13 SYDNEY SWANS 55,394 14 WESTERN BULLDOGS* 50,941 15 NORTH MELBOURNE* 50,191 16 BRISBANE LIONS * 43,319 17 GWS GIANTS * 32,614 18 GOLD COAST SUNS * 21,422

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers congratulated the AFL clubs on their commitment to work with their fans.

"The 18 clubs do a fantastic job of engaging, empowering and growing their membership bases." Ms Rogers said.

"While there were continued challenges early in the season, the members showed up in huge numbers at our games, and the clubs worked with their fanbases and brought their members into the inner sanctum across the year.

"On behalf of the AFL and all the clubs, thank you to all the members for your ongoing support and commitment to your clubs and the game.

"We have such an exciting few weeks ahead and as always members get first access to finals."