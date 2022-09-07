ONE OF the early favourites for the No.1 draft pick next year, Harley Reid, has been awarded the Jack Collins-Alan Schwab AFL Life Members scholarship.

The exciting 17-year-old talent from the Bendigo Pioneers follows a long list of illustrious winners of the award, including Carlton's Sam Walsh, Fremantle's Hayden Young, Essendon's Darcy Parish and the likes of Geelong champion Joel Selwood, Hawthorn great Luke Hodge and West Coast gun Nic Naitanui.

Reid made his NAB League debut for the Pioneers last year as a leaping forward but this year has been moved through a number of positions, including as a bullocking midfielder and a marking half-back.

It was his time for Vic Country as a bottom-aged player through the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships where Reid stood out as an intercept star, and many clubs suggest he would be a top-five pick in this year's draft if they could select him.

Harley Reid playing for Vic County against SA at the U18 AFL Boys Championship. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm really grateful for the award. I was told about a month ago that I'd get the award. I saw the past and present players who had won the scholarship and the opportunity to have my name up alongside those guys was pretty sick, I'll cherish it," Reid told AFL.com.au.

The scholarship assists in the development and education of players and has been running since 1989.

Reid was presented it at an AFL Life Members event on Wednesday at Marvel Stadium, with the likes of Ron Barassi, Des Tuddenham, David Parkin and Luke Power among the greats in attendance.

Reid gathered a stack of autographs at the function, including from Barassi, and was excited to meet some of his heroes.

Harley Reid during the NAB League Boys match between Bendigo Pioneers and Geelong Falcons in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's already given me a fair bit of motivation for next year. This year's gone pretty quick so hopefully I'll be able to keep being able to raise the bar higher," he said.

Reid's season finished with the Bendigo Pioneers over the weekend with their finals defeat in the NAB League, however he has one more game to go – Vic Country's under-18 carnival decider against Vic Metro in Grand Final week.

The eye-catching prospect said he was keen for the clash, which will be staged at Marvel Stadium on Thursday, September 22.

"I'm pumped, I haven't played at Marvel before so it should be good and should be a tough, good game with both teams undefeated. I've raised the bar to a level for the last three games with Vic Country so I'm keen to finish strong," Reid said.