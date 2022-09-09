Cam Rayner is pursued by Clayton Oliver in Melbourne's clash with Brisbane in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CAM RAYNER felt like he was in a time machine last week, training alone with Noah Answerth as the rest of the Brisbane team prepared for its elimination final against Richmond.

Rayner and Answerth were both serving one-match suspensions for incidents in the final home and away match against Melbourne, and were consigned to the top-up session in case the Lions advanced past the Tigers.

Training together was a familiar feeling for them, as both missed the entire 2021 season with injuries.

Rayner ruptured his ACL during that pre-season, while Answerth could not overcome groin problems, eventually requiring surgery in the middle of the year.

But on Friday night against the Demons, all the hard work will be worthwhile as the Victorian duo run out for a final on the MCG for the first time.

"We did a session on Thursday morning with our rehab guy and it felt like we were going back in the time machine and were running 20 minutes before everyone started training," Rayner told AFL.com.au.

"It wasn't something to be happy about, but I couldn't help but laugh.

"We both get the opportunity now, which is really good.

"Noz (Answerth) has had a lot of trouble with his body since he's been here and I know he was as disappointed as I was. It's just a great result for both of us."

Noah Answerth at Brisbane training on September 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Rayner is an energetic barometer for his team, and it was no surprise he was the first man in the tunnel to greet his successful teammates following last week's win.

He played all 22 games this season, and his four-goal haul in the penultimate game against St Kilda – after his team had given up a handy lead – showed he loves the big moments.

"You don't want to miss out on these opportunities to play in the big games," he said.

"It was obviously a very tough year not playing last year.

"To come back this year and do all that work and it could have been that I didn't get to play again, which would have been disappointing, but the road to get back here and give it another shot is something I'm proud of.

"Growing up in Victoria, it's something every kid dreams of, playing finals at the MCG.

"To do that on Friday night against the reigning premiers, I don't think you get a bigger opportunity than that."