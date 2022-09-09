Joe Daniher in action during Brisbane's clash with Richmond in the 2022 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has been dealt a huge blow just hours before its semi-final against Melbourne with Joe Daniher set to miss the match.

Daniher's partner has gone into labour to give birth to the couple's first child, and the star forward is returning to Brisbane to be by her side for the birth.

>> DEMONS v LIONS Get your finals tickets NOW

The Lions have named Tom Fullarton as his replacement, while young forward Kai Lohmann has been added as an emergency.

Daniher has had a rollercoaster 2022, missing six weeks in the middle of the year with a shoulder injury and kicking 39 goals from 18 games.

MEGA-PREVIEW Demons v Lions, stats that matter, who wins and why

He kicked the match-winner in last Thursday night's elimination final win over Richmond, scrambling the ball through from the goalsquare with 60 seconds remaining to put the Lions into a semi-final.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Daniher's heart-stopping dribbler ends epic contest Joe Daniher delivers the match-winner in this massive moment for the Lions

Daniher's situation is reminiscent of former dual premiership Lion Daniel Bradshaw, who missed the 2000 semi-final loss to Carlton under similar circumstances.

Brisbane has now made five changes all-up to the team that beat the Tigers, with Cam Rayner, Noah Answerth, Darcy Fort and Callum Ah Chee all new to the 22.