DAY 5 – GOANNA WITH CHRISTINE ANU, EMMA DONOVAN, TASMAN KEITH & WILLIAM BARTON

Tuesday, September 6 - G Flip

Wednesday, September 7 - Mike Brady

Thursday, September 8 - The Temper Trap featuring Budjerah & Ngaiire

Friday, September 9 - Katie Noonan

Saturday, September 10 - Goanna with Christine Anu, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith & William Barton

The AFL is pleased to announce iconic Australian rock-band Goanna will perform as part of a super group with First Nations artists Christine Anu, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith and William Barton for the Telstra Half-Time Entertainment at the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

The Goanna super group will join Katie Noonan, The Temper Trap, Budjerah, Ngaiire, Mike Brady AM, G Flip and Robbie Williams in the Telstra Pre-Match and Half-Time Entertainment line-up as the Toyota AFL Grand Final returns to the MCG for the first time since 2019.

The announcement comes as part of the AFL's five-day celebration of the Telstra Pre-Match and Half-Time Entertainment which unveiled a new Australian act each day from Tuesday September 6-Saturday September 10.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said it was pleasing to welcome several home-grown talents to the MCG to perform at one of the biggest games on the Australian sporting calendar.

Emma Donovan

"This year's Telstra Pre-Match and Half-Time Entertainment is shaping up to be one of the greatest Grand Final music spectacles of all time," Ms Rogers said.

"We know how brilliant our Australian music talent is, so we're delighted to welcome Goanna, Christine, Emma, Tasman, Will and a host of home-grown stars to the MCG as we celebrate the end of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season and award this year's premiers.

"I'd like to thank Telstra for its support of this year's entertainment and look forward to seeing the return of 100,000 fans at the MCG on the last Saturday in September for this much-loved occasion."

A powerhouse in Australia's music scene in the early 80s with their hit song 'Solid Rock', Goanna's Shane Howard said the band was looking forward to rocking the 'G.

Goanna

"Although we'd prefer to be playing footy at the 'G' ... Goanna is rapt to celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'Solid Rock' on that hallowed ground for the 2022 AFL Grand Final. We're honoured to share this rare moment with our First Nations friends, Christine Anu, Emma Donovan, William Barton and Tasman Keith," Mr. Howard said.

Telstra's Head of Media and Sponsorship Genelle Sharples said, "this year marks the 20-year milestone of our brilliant partnership with the AFL and we're proud to bring the music to the fans through the 2022 Telstra Pre-Match and Half-Time Entertainment back at the mighty MCG.

"Music is a wonderful way to connect people across generations through a joyous, shared experience - which is why we support sport and the arts through many of our important partnerships," Ms Sharples said.

ABOUT GOANNA:

Forty years on, and with their messages of positive engagement in Indigenous rights and environmental protection more relevant than ever, Goanna continue on an extensive national tour to celebrate their acclaimed, multi-platinum 1982 debut album “Spirit of Place” and it’s iconic single ‘Solid Rock’. With Queensland and Northern Territory shows already in the bag, Goanna start round two of their tour in News South Wales and Western Australia in September, then continue through Tasmania and Victoria in October. November sees a special hometown show in Geelong, before a final show at Adelaide’s new Harvest Rock festival. Warner Music will also release a commemorative 40th Anniversary edition of “Spirit of Place” in September.

ABOUT CHRISTINE ANU:

Christine Anu – a proud Torres Strait Islander woman- is one of Australia’s most popular recording artists and performers of all time that uses her voice and reputation to spread a message of unity and hope. With 17 ARIA nominations, including the APRA AMCOS award-winning ‘My Island Home’ and her platinum album “Stylin’ Up”, she has one of the country’s most enduring and recognizable voices. Her acclaimed 27-year career spans across all forms of media including music, theatre, dance, film, television, radio, children’s entertainment, and one of the most influential keynote speakers.

Christine Anu

ABOUT EMMA DONOVAN:

Highly celebrated, ARIA-nominated, award-winning Indigenous singer and songwriter Emma Donovan has been touring the country for over 20 years, performing soulful songs and sharing powerful stories with audiences around the globe. Emma first appeared on the stage with her renowned family band The Donovans, however is now best known for her work with greatly admired Melbourne rhythm combo The Putbacks and the extraordinary Black Arm Band project. Emma has toured and recorded with the best in the Australian music scene including Paul Kelly, The Teskey Brothers, Yothu Yindi, the late Uncle Archie Roach and Aunty Ruby Hunter.

ABOUT TASMAN KEITH:

Proud Gumbaynggirr man Tasman Keith is fast becoming one of Australia’s emerging rapper and singer-songwriters. Exploding onto the music scene in 2016, Tasman’s work has been recognised by many in the industry, with multiple award nominations including National Indigenous Music Awards, APRA Awards, AIR Awards and J Award where he won the 2020 Australian Video of the Year. Taking social justice messages across his music to new heights, his commitment to shining a light on the collective achievements of his hometown is solidifying Tasman as an indispensable leader of Australia’s new hip hop vanguard.

Tasman Keith





ABOUT WILLIAM BARTON:

William Barton is Australia’s leading didgeridoo player as well as composer, instrumentalist and vocalist. William started learning the instrument from uncle Arthur Peterson, an elder of the Wannyi, Lardil and Kalkadunga people and was working from an early age with traditional dance groups and fusion/rock jazz bands, orchestras, string quartets, and mixed ensembles. His accolades include Winner of Best Original Score for a Mainstage Production in 2018, winner of Best Classical Album with an ARIA for Birdsong At Dusk in 2012 and was the recipient of the prestigious 2021 Don Banks Music Award from the Australia Council.