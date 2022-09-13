Jez McLennan in action during the VFL semi-final between Gold Coast and Sydney on September 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has delisted untried quartet Jez McLennan, Matt Conroy, Rhys Nicholls and Patrick Murtagh.

McLennan joined the Suns with pick No.23 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft but was not able to break through for his AFL debut in his four years at the club.

He was delisted at the end of last year before earning a reprieve through the rookie draft.

Academy products Conroy, Nicholls and Murtagh have spent their time in the VFL and have also not been offered contracts for 2023.

"Matt, Rhys and Patrick are great stories having graduated from our Suns Academy onto our AFL list, while Jez has been an important part of football program," General Manager of Player Talent and Strategy Craig Cameron said.

"We'd like to thank them for their efforts and wish them all the best for what lies ahead."

Nicholls was suspended for two matches and fined $5000 earlier this year for betting on matches in 2021.

All four players were part of the Suns side that lost to Southport in the VFL preliminary final on Sunday.