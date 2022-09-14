JAMES Hird has been interviewed as part of Essendon's coaching search as the Bombers great puts his hand up for a return to the position.

Hird met with the Bombers coaching sub-committee on Wednesday as the club gets into its process to appoint a replacement for Ben Rutten.

The former Essendon captain and coach has remained quiet about his coaching ambitions but was a member of the Giants' coaching panel this year alongside Leon Cameron and then Mark McVeigh, taking on a more hands-on role with former teammate McVeigh in his caretaker position.

James Hird during GWS's match against Fremantle in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hird last coached the Bombers in 2015 before departing the position, which came at the end of three years of controversy following the Bombers' supplements program that saw him serve a 12-month ban from coaching in 2014.

He has had a number of business interests in recent years and also spoken about his battles with mental health since the fallout of the Bombers' saga, which saw 34 players banned for using a prohibited substance under WADA rules.

BARRETT Sheedy, Tony Soprano, a sacking. You can't make this up

He had been appointed to the Bombers’ senior coaching position in 2011.

The Bombers' coaching selection panel is headed by football boss Josh Mahoney, with former Carlton coach Robert Walls and Hawthorn premiership player Jordan Lewis also involved.

STAYING IN SYDNEY Cameron joins Lyon in turning down Bombers

Melbourne assistant Adem Yze is among the leading group of assistant coaches applying for the role, as well as former Gold Coast assistant Dean Solomon, while Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley and AFL football boss and former North Melbourne coach Brad Scott have also been linked.

Former St Kilda and Fremantle coach Ross Lyon, as well as Cameron, are not taking part in the coaching process after the club sacked Rutten with a year to go on his deal following their failed bid to land Alastair Clarkson.