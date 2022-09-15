CHRIS Fagan and Dayne Zorko say Brisbane has a totally different mindset heading into Friday night's preliminary final against Geelong than it did at the same juncture two years ago.

In 2020, the Lions careered to the penultimate game of the season at the Gabba after beating premier Richmond in a qualifying final.

A home Grand Final beckoned before Geelong humbled them by 40 points in a largely one-sided contest.

This time around Brisbane has walked the finals tightrope with wins over Richmond and Melbourne and will start as underdog for a third straight week against the Cats at the MCG.

Brisbane players after the 2020 preliminary final loss to Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

Speaking ahead of the team's departure to Melbourne on Thursday, Fagan said the Lions had learned plenty from their experience in 2020.

"Maybe because it was the first prelim we'd been in, the players did get caught up in thinking about the Grand Final. Maybe," Fagan said.

"Or they didn't appreciate fully the opportunity they had that they were so close.

"They've talked about that a little bit this week, almost that they took it a bit for granted, not the win, but just, 'We're in a prelim', (thinking) the next step maybe is a bit easier than you think.

"I think they appreciate now these prelim finals are hard to get to, so what you've got to do is when you get to them is make the most of the opportunity."

Zorko said that two years ago a lot of the pre-game talk was how close they were to making the Grand Final, rather than focusing on the process.

He said the club was now more mature after experiencing finals losses the past three years.

"You can't look too far ahead, you have to do exactly what's required and do the basics well and whatever comes of that, comes of that," Zorko said.

"That experience and adversity we've faced in the past few years with our defeats, certainly has spurred us and given us a great belief and understanding of what it actually takes to be in this position and win games."

Zorko's captaincy has been scrutinised since his verbal incident with Melbourne's Harrison Petty in the final round of the home and away season.

Fagan said it helped his 33-year-old "focus on what needs to be focused on".

He has responded with a no-fuss 21 and 22 disposals in both finals and proved a crucial cog in both wins.

"It's how you respond to things that happen to you that decide what sort of leader you are," Fagan said.

Dayne Zorko in action during Brisbane's elimination final against Richmond on September 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He was able to play well against Richmond and came out with the same approach last week against Melbourne.

"He's probably just got a point to prove."

Zorko admitted in previous finals he had not taken enough control.

"One thing I've done in the past two games is understood the moment and understand what's needed and let my football take over from there," he said.

"In the past I've probably encouraged the boys with words and not gone in and done it with actions.

"Your leaders need to stand up by actions, there's no point talking about it."