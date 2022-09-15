Dane Rampe and Jordan De Goey during Sydney's match against Collingwood in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'LL be no match-up more keenly observed come the start of Saturday's preliminary final at a sold-out SCG than the one applied to Collingwood's Jordan De Goey, but Sydney are confident they can handle the Pies superstar.

De Goey was a key absentee as a late withdrawal for the Magpies' 27-point loss to the Swans at the same venue a month ago, which is one of only two defeats Collingwood has suffered in their past 15 games.

The 26-year-old has exploded in this finals series, registering 26 touches and two goals in the narrow qualifying-final defeat to Geelong and then 24 possessions, including 12 score involvements, and a goal in the semi-final triumph over Fremantle.

Deadly De Goey drills priceless final-quarter goal Jordan De Goey pops up when it matters most with this important finish giving his side the first major of the final term

In a Magpie engine room already missing Taylor Adams, De Goey looms as the difference-maker for Collingwood and a prime tagging option for the Swans, with tackling machine James Rowbottom the man most likely to be given that assignment.

Magpie big man Mason Cox has already issued a 'good luck' message to any Sydney player tasked with stopping his dynamic teammate, but Swans co-captain Dane Rampe seemed unperturbed about that warning.

"Good luck to us then," Rampe said.

MEGA-PREVIEW Swans v Magpies, stats that matter, who wins and why

"It's been a genuine group approach. We've seen Millsy (Callum Mills) do jobs on people, Rowy (Rowbottom) and Parksy (Luke Parker) on (Jack) Viney (in the qualifying final against Melbourne).

"There's no doubt De Goey's in good form, but it's not something we're overly concerned about. We've just got to respect him, which we will.

"He makes plenty of difference. Watching their last two games, he's been pivotal to what they've been doing. It's just another thing we have to be mindful of, but we're confident in what we're doing."

Run-and-gun Pies dangerous on the rebound The Round So Far discuss Collingwood's strengths and Fremantle's inability to match them

Another key talking point on Saturday will be the impact of Lance Franklin after his quiet outing in the qualifying final against Melbourne, where Steven May kept him to just seven disposals and no goals.

The 35-year-old needs just six goals to draw level with Jason Dunstall on 78 for the second most goals kicked in VFL/AFL finals and Rampe is sensing a response from his legendary teammate.

"He didn't have his greatest game, but knowing Bud and the competitor he is, you almost don't have to worry about him because you know he's primed himself for a big one," he said.

FAREWELL Kennedy's career over after another hamstring

"If anything, you can see it in the way he's walking around with a bit more of a steely resolve."

Franklin did kick three goals to lead the Swans to victory in their round 22 win over Collingwood, which was a high-stakes affair in itself, and Sydney say it will serve as a confidence booster head of the preliminary final showdown.

Buddy too good with stellar snap Lance Franklin shows his prowess in front of goal with this exceptional finish coming just before the quarter-time siren

"A little bit. I think we've shown we can match it against the best and Collingwood are right up there with the best this year," Rampe said.

"It is in the back of your mind. But at the same time, Collingwood have changed. Just because we beat them last time doesn't mean we've got the right to think we can rock up and it's going to happen again."

Along with Franklin, Parker, Isaac Heeney, Tom Papley and Jake Lloyd, Rampe is one of only six Swans remaining from their last preliminary final appearance in 2016, where they defeated Geelong by 36 points before losing to the Western Bulldogs in the Grand Final.

LESSONS LEARNED Pies ready for SCG after McRae's admission

His experience will be critical for a Swans outfit brimming with youthful exuberance and talent, but a little low on exposure in finals.

And he isn't worried about the prospect of coming into Saturday's encounter a little underdone having played just one game in 20 days following the pre-finals bye and week off following the qualifying final.

"We've played plenty of footy this year. We had that week off and had the chance to freshen up and had a pretty solid session on Saturday, so we're ready to go."