COLLINGWOOD youngster Ollie Henry wants to join Geelong.

The out-of-contract Magpies forward is keen to join his brother Jack at the premier after just two seasons at Collingwood. The club had offered a contract and been in negotiations through the year.

But Collingwood would demand a high trade price for the No.17 pick, who kicked 21 goals this year in 15 games but didn't play in the Pies' finals series.

The Cats also have Tanner Bruhn keen to join them from the Giants – having been selected in the same draft – while they are the frontrunners in the chase for Gold Coast's Jack Bowes.

Henry, 20, played 25 games for the Magpies across his two seasons at the club.

His brother Jack became a premiership player on Saturday in the Cats' win over Sydney, with Ollie celebrating with the Cats fraternity over the weekend.