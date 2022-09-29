JORDAN De Goey remains a target for St Kilda, according to Saints list manager James Gallagher, who is anticipating a decision from the out-of-contract Collingwood star "in the next couple of days".

The Saints have been interested in De Goey for quite some time, and have emerged as a front-runner for his services should he opt against re-signing with the Magpies.

Collingwood's latest offer is a five-year-deal that includes a behavioural clause, which has been a sticking point in negotiations, as reported by AFL.com.au.

Gallagher discussed De Goey with AFL.com.au's Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Thursday, saying the 26-year-old still remains a target for the club.

"He is. We've had a number of conversations with Jordan and his management over a few months now," Gallagher said.

"He's got a big decision to make and the time is coming pretty quickly for that decision. I anticipate in the next two or three days he'll make that call. That'll shape a little bit about what we do over the next couple of weeks, but we think he'd be an outstanding fit for our footy club and our footy team.

"He's an exceptional player, he's a big-game player and he's got plenty of footy in front of him. So we think he'd work in really, really well with our group and our club, but he is a Collingwood player.

"He's been there for a long time, he's got some pretty strong relationships there so it's a big decision for him. I think we'll all know a bit more in the next couple of days."

Gallagher believes the Saints have positioned themselves as a "pretty attractive destination" for the midfielder.

"Like every club, we target free agents a fair way out. This isn't a new conversation so it's been underway for a long time," Gallagher said.

"What we think we need at our footy club ... we've got a good list, a lot of good players and we've got a few at the top end and we think we have a few others who can emerge who can from the group.

"But our priorities are to really improve that real top end of our list, whether that's through trade or free agency or the draft. We really think Jordan can do that for us and complement our group really well.

"It's been a conversation that's been ongoing for a while and I don't doubt there's other clubs that have been part of the discussion with Jordan, as Collingwood clearly has been doing.

"We've done a pretty reasonable job to this point in positioning our club as a pretty attractive destination for a guy who is 26-years-old and a very good footballer, with a lot of footy ahead of him. Our group is ready and really keen to have another player of that ability join them. We'll know more in the next couple of days I think."

After having busy off-seasons in recent years, Gallagher said it'll be a "quieter" off-season for the Saints on both the trade and free agency front, but a number of players, including Hunter Clark and Brad Hill, have been linked with moves away from Moorabbin.

Gallagher, however, expects the duo to stick around for next season and beyond.

"Hunter is a kid, he's under contract with us, he's incredibly talented, he's a good lad, we love having him around the club," he said.

"We'd be really reluctant to trade him because mainly through injury, we haven't seen the best of him yet. And he is a young player, one of our emerging players, he's got his best years ahead of him.

"I'd expect that he'd be with us next year and hopefully for a long, long time beyond that.

"I've spoken to Hilly quite a bit. He's played some really good footy for us at times, Bradley. He's maybe been a little bit inconsistent, certainly in the back half of this year. But he had some mates as well that were probably in that boat.

"We need to find a way to get the absolute best out of Brad 20 or 22 weeks a year... we're really confident that we'll be able to do that.

"I'd be expecting him to play with us next year and beyond and I think we'll see the best of Brad Hill."

Gallagher also made clear the club are "open" to all discussions with Gold Coast regarding a trade that would send wantaway utility Ben Long up north.

Meanwhile, Mason Wood, Tom Highmore, Tom Campbell and Jack Peris have all signed new one-year deals to remain at the Saints next season.