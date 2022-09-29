Brad Scott on his first day as Essendon coach on September 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

NEW Essendon coach Brad Scott will speak to the media for the first time on Friday morning.

Scott, who coached North Melbourne for almost 11 seasons from 2009-19, joins the Bombers after three years with the AFL including his most recent role as general manager of football.

Scott officially entered the Bombers' coaching process on Thursday, with the club's board ratifying the decision to make him their replacement for Ben Rutten on Thursday evening.

>> WATCH BRAD SCOTT SPEAK LIVE FROM 11.30am AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Melbourne assistant Adem Yze was deep in the Bombers' coaching process, with the former Demon meeting the club's coaching panel multiple times.

Former Essendon coach and captain James Hird had also interviewed for the role, with ex-teammate Mark McVeigh a part of his ticket if he had been successful.