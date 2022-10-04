Zaine Cordy looks on after the R7 clash between Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on May 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ZAINE Cordy will join St Kilda as an unrestricted free agent this week.

The Western Bulldogs premiership player will make the switch to the Saints, who have identified Cordy as a defensive option for them.

Cordy played 118 games for the Dogs after being a father-son selection at the 2014 NAB AFL Draft.

AFL.com.au flagged St Kilda's interest in Cordy, who is expected to take up a three-year contract at the Saints. He was offered a two-year deal by the Dogs.

The Bulldogs on Tuesday signed Liam Jones as an unrestricted free agent to return to the Western Bulldogs, and the AFL, after quitting Carlton due to his COVID-19 vaccination stance.

Cordy played 14 games this season having also been a part of the Bulldogs' Grand Final side that lost to Melbourne last year.

The 25-year-old's father Brian played 124 games for the Bulldogs, while his older brother Ayce played 27 games for the club.

Zaine featured in the Dogs' historic 2016 flag triumph playing as a forward, kicking two goals in the club's preliminary final and then another goal in the Grand Final win over Sydney.