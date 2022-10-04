AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the NAB AFL Draft and industry insights.

PICK SWAP COULD UNLOCK GRUNDY DEAL

MELBOURNE looks likely to offer pick 27 for Brodie Grundy after the Demons landed a pick swap deal with Port Adelaide.

The Demons traded picks 33, 43 and 53 for Port Adelaide's compensation selection they received for losing free agent Karl Amon.

AFL.com.au revealed on Monday that the Magpies were set to push for a top-25 selection for the ruckman, with their newly acquired pick No.27 expected to be put forward.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Trade Targets: Watch the best highlights of Brodie Grundy The 28-year-old Collingwood ruckman has played 177 games

Collingwood and Melbourne have both been consistent this week in saying Grundy was expected to become a Demon in coming days, with Grundy having five years remaining on his contract at the Pies.

The Demons moved out three selections for the upgrade, but are only anticipated to use two picks at this year's NAB AFL Draft.

They are expected to gain a selection from the Giants in a similar part of the draft, meaning the selections they used to upgrade were unlikely to be used at the draft. – Callum Twomey

DOCKERS LOOK FOR TRADE PACKAGE

FREMANTLE hopes to package Jeremy Sharp in a deal with Josh Corbett, after the Gold Coast forward nominated the Dockers as his preferred destination over a host of Victorian rivals on Tuesday.

As flagged in AFL.com.au's Inside Trading last week, Corbett had attracted interest from Essendon and Melbourne. But the versatile 190cm option flew to Perth over the weekend to meet with Fremantle, settling on the Dockers as his favoured new home.

Josh Corbett celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's VFL preliminary final against Southport on September 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle will now look to secure both Sharp and Corbett in the same deal, though Gold Coast is set to put a steep asking price on the young wingman who remains under contract for next season.

Sharp is not part of the Suns' salary cap reallocation plans, with list boss Craig Cameron telling AFL.com.au last week that it would take "something in return that is compelling" for the club to part with the 20-year-old.

Jeremy Sharp celebrates a goal during the R20 clash between Gold Coast and West Coast on July 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Should a packaged deal for Sharp not eventuate by next Wednesday night's trade deadline, both parties remain confident that an independent trade for Corbett should be settled comfortably.

In that circumstance, Gold Coast is likely to ask for a future selection to part with the forward – who kicked 25 goals from 12 matches in the VFL this season – given it has multiple Academy prospects coming through the system in 2023. – Riley Beveridge

GIANTS PRESENT BEDFORD OFFER

MELBOURNE will bargain for more than pick No.44 in negotiations with Greater Western Sydney over a deal for small forward Toby Bedford, who has requested a trade to the New South Wales club.

The Giants received that third-round pick from the Pies in a deal for fellow small forward Bobby Hill on Monday, and have since offered that selection to the Demons to secure the promising Bedford.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

But Melbourne, which had offered Bedford a three-year deal, is likely to seek more in a trade for the goalsneak after 18 games with the Demons since graduating from their Next Generation Academy.

"We've had a couple of chats and obviously Melbourne has got some moving parts as well. Everyone has got their positions, but we think we've got a pick sitting there right now that should facilitate that deal," Giants footy boss Jason McCartney told AFL.com.au's Trade Exchange.

"We know Melbourne has some moving parts, and obviously we've got a couple as well, but I don't think they have anything at play with this deal. I think it's pretty straightforward. Hopefully, that's one that gets done sooner rather than later."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Party time for Melbourne as Bedford brings the candy Toby Bedford shows some candy before nailing his second goal of the night

Bedford played 18 games for Melbourne, including 16 last season, but 10 were as the medical substitute and eight were spent unused. The forward kicked eight goals from his six games where he started on the field.

"We rate Toby really highly. He was part of our Next Generation Academy, we've put four years of development into him, he was in our 23 for most of the season in a team that finished second on the ladder," Melbourne list boss Tim Lamb said.

"I would expect Toby to play a lot of footy for the Giants. It's nice that Jason (McCartney) said he thought that might get the deal done, we might have a different view." – Riley Beveridge

MAGPIES EYE NEXT TARGET

COLLINGWOOD will move onto its next trade target this week, with a future-third round pick to seal a move for Adelaide's Billy Frampton.

The Magpies landed Greater Western Sydney forward Bobby Hill on the opening day of the trade window and then free agent Dan McStay from Brisbane on Tuesday.

Their next target is likely to be the versatile Frampton, who the club is viewing as a key defensive option and pinch-hit ruckman.

A future pick in the third round is expected to be enough to get the deal across the line, with Collingwood also in the hunt for Gold Coast's Brayden Fiorini and with an interest in Hawks midfielder Tom Mitchell. – Callum Twomey

Billy Frampton in action during the round six clash between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs on April 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SAINTS' KEY DEFENDER SEARCH

ST KILDA'S hunt for key-position depth has narrowed on Western Bulldogs defender Zaine Cordy, after previously enquiring about in-demand Cat Esava Ratugolea and delisted Hawk Kyle Hartigan.

While the Saints have Dougal Howard and Cal Wilkie in defence, aside from Josh Battle, Brett Ratten is light on for options in the event of injury and desperate for depth.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Every club's hand as it stands

AFL.com.au understands that the club showed interest in Ratugolea and Hartigan in the second half of the season, as well as contracted Swan Lewis Melican who didn't play a senior game in 2022 but has 52 games of AFL experience next to his name.

AFL.com.au's Inside Trading flagged St Kilda's interest in Cordy on Monday.

Ratugolea is contracted for next year and was initially expected to remain at Geelong and fight for a spot, but the swingman has attracted interested from multiple clubs and appears increasingly likely to land at a new home.

Esava Ratugolea in action against Collingwood in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hartigan wasn’t offered a new contract after two seasons at the Hawks, following 22 games at Waverley Park after 113 for Adelaide, and was considered an option but that interest is believed to have cooled.

The 25-year-old Cordy has a two-year deal on the table to remain at the Whitten Oval, but has been considering his options after the Bulldogs signed Liam Jones, with belief growing that St Kilda can land the 2016 premiership player.

Cordy is an unrestricted free agent and can find his way to Moorabbin for nothing before Friday's free agency deadline. – Josh Gabelich